LONDON Aug 8 World indoor and outdoor champion Brittney Reese of the United States won gold in the women's long jump at the London Olympics on Wednesday.

Reese, 25, only registered two of six jumps all night but her second attempt of 7.12 metres was good enough to take gold.

Elena Sokolova of Russia claimed silver with 7.07 and American Janay DeLoach bronze on 6.89. (Reporting by Neil Maidment)