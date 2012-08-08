(Adds quotes)
By Neil Maidment
LONDON Aug 8 America's Brittney Reese could
have been shooting hoops instead of picking up an Olympic long
jump gold medal on Wednesday but for what has turned out to be a
wise choice by her mother.
"She sat me down and told me track was what I needed to do,
and momma knows best so that's what I did," recalled Reese, who
was a promising basketball player in her youth.
Now 25, Reese made the second biggest jump in the world this
year inside London's Olympic stadium to add gold to her world
indoor and outdoor titles and achieve her ultimate goal.
She had only managed to register two of six attempts all
night but her second jump of 7.12 metres was good enough to win.
"Today my whole approach was to come out and run full speed
and jump, that was probably why I fouled so much today. But my
approach was to gun it and get a good one," Reese told
reporters.
Russia's Elena Sokolova produced a personal best of 7.07 -
the seventh best jump in the world this year - to claim silver
with Reese's American compatriot Janay DeLoach taking bronze on
6.89.
Reese, who has this year's biggest leap of 7.15 metres, has
back-to-back indoor and outdoor world championships in what has
been a rich vein of form since finishing fifth in the 2008
Olympic final in Beijing.
On a night when her country won seven out of the 12 track
and field medals at the Games, Reese also became the first
American Olympic women's long jump champion since Jackie
Joyner-Kersee in 1988.
Reese, whose home was hit badly by Hurricane Katrina in
2005, said she had been cheering on compatriot Allyson Felix as
she ran to win Olympic gold in the women's 200 metres before
realising she was running out of time to make her jump.
"I think the US are showing that we need some attention
also, Reese said. "It's a great thing for team USA to come out
here and get seven medals in one night. We are capable of
getting 30 (track and field) medals."
(Editing by Ed Osmond)