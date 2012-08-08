LONDON, Aug 8 Brittney Reese of the United
States won the Olympic gold medal in the women's long jump on
Wednesday. Russia's Elena Sokolova won the silver and Janay
DeLoach of the United States won the bronze.
Results Table
1. Brittney Reese (U.S.) 7.12 metres
2. Elena Sokolova (Russia) 7.07
3. Janay DeLoach (U.S.) 6.89
4. Ineta Radevica (Latvia) 6.88
5. Anna Nazarova (Russia) 6.77
6. Lyudmila Kolchanova (Russia) 6.76
7. Nastassia Mironchyk-Ivanova (Belarus) 6.72
8. Eloyse Lesueur (France) 6.67
9. Shara Proctor (Britain) 6.55
10. Veronika Shutkova (Belarus) 6.54
11. Ivana Spanovic (Serbia) 6.35
. Karin Mey Melis (Turkey) DNS