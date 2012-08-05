Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
LONDON, Aug 5 Ethiopia's Tiki Gelana won the Olympic gold medal in the women's marathon on Sunday. Kenya's Priscah Jeptoo won the silver and Russia's Tatyana Petrova Arkhipova won the bronze. Results Table 1. Tiki Gelana (Ethiopia) 2 hours 23 minutes 7 seconds 2. Priscah Jeptoo (Kenya) 2:23:12
3. Tatyana Petrova Arkhipova (Russia) 2:23:29
4. Mary Jepkosgei Keitany (Kenya) 2:23:56
5. Tetyana Gamera-Shmyrko (Ukraine) 2:24:32
6. Zhu Xiaolin (China) 2:24:48
7. Jessica Augusto (Portugal) 2:25:11
8. Valeria Straneo (Italy) 2:25:27
9. Albina Mayorova (Russia) 2:25:38
10. Shalane Flanagan (U.S.) 2:25:51
11. Kara Goucher (U.S.) 2:26:07
12. Helalia Johannes (Namibia) 2:26:09
13. Marisa Barros (Portugal) 2:26:13
14. Irina Mikitenko (Germany) 2:26:44
15. Kimberley Smith (New Zealand) 2:26:59
16. Ryoko Kizaki (Japan) 2:27:16
17. Lisa Jane Weightman (Australia) 2:27:32
18. Isabellah Andersson (Sweden) 2:27:36
19. Yoshimi Ozaki (Japan) 2:27:43
20. Edna Ngeringwony Kiplagat (Kenya) 2:27:52
21. Ana Dulce Felix (Portugal) 2:28:12
22. Wang Xueqin (China) 2:28:21
23. Mare Dibaba (Ethiopia) 2:28:48
24. Hilda Kibet (Netherlands) 2:28:52
25. Ines Melchor (Peru) 2:28:54
26. Alessandra Aguilar (Spain) 2:29:19
27. Rasa Drazdauskaite (Lithuania) 2:29:29
28. Diana Lobacevske (Lithuania) 2:29:32
29. Anna Incerti (Italy) 2:29:38
30. Rosaria Console (Italy) 2:30:09
31. Diane Nukuri (Burundi) 2:30:13
32. Susanne Hahn (Germany) 2:30:22
33. Nastassia Staravoitava (Belarus) 2:30:25
34. Sviatlana Kouhan (Belarus) 2:30:26
35. Rene Kalmer (South Africa) 2:30:51
36. Karolina Jarzynska (Poland) 2:30:57
37. Souad Ait Salem (Algeria) 2:31:15
38. Beata Naigambo (Namibia) 2:31:16
39. Jessica Trengove (Australia) 2:31:17
40. Jessica Draskau-Petersson (Denmark) 2:31:43
41. Chung Yunhee (South Korea) 2:31:58
42. Aselefech Mergia (Ethiopia) 2:32:03
43. Gladys Tejeda (Peru) 2:32:07
44. Freya Murray (Britain) 2:32:14
45. Lidia Simon (Romania) 2:32:46
46. Marisol Romero (Mexico) 2:33:08
47. Adriana Aparecida Da Silva (Brazil) 2:33:15
48. Olena Burkovska (Ukraine) 2:33:26
49. Kim Kum-Ok (North Korea) 2:33:30
50. Karina Perez (Mexico) 2:33:30
51. Erika Abril (Colombia) 2:33:33
52. Lisa Christina Stublic (Croatia) 2:34:03
53. Maja Neuenschwander (Switzerland) 2:34:50
54. Andrea Mayr (Austria) 2:34:51
55. Wilma Arizapana (Peru) 2:35:09
56. Jon Kyong-Hui (North Korea) 2:35:17
57. Claire Hallissey (Britain) 2:35:39
58. Wang Jiali (China) 2:35:46
59. Rehaset Mehari (Eritrea) 2:35:49
60. Iuliia Andreeva (Kyrgyzstan) 2:36:01
61. Maria Elena Espeso (Spain) 2:36:12
62. Lishan Dula (Bahrain) 2:36:20
63. Bahar Dogan (Turkey) 2:36:35
64. Erika Olivera (Chile) 2:36:41
65. Natalia Cerches (Moldova) 2:37:13
66. Linda Byrne (Ireland) 2:37:13
67. Ivana Sekyrova (Czech Republic) 2:37:14
68. Ava Hutchinson (Ireland) 2:37:17
69. Natalia Romero (Chile) 2:37:47
70. Dailin Belmonte (Cuba) 2:38:08
71. Ana Subotic (Serbia) 2:38:22
72. Sultan Haydar (Turkey) 2:38:26
73. Samira Raif (Morocco) 2:38:31
74. Kim Mi-Gyong (North Korea) 2:38:33
75. Remalda Kergyte (Lithuania) 2:39:01
76. Lim Kyung-Hee (South Korea) 2:39:03
77. Sladana Perunovic (Montenegro) 2:39:07
78. Olga Dubovskaya (Belarus) 2:39:12
79. Risa Shigetomo (Japan) 2:40:06
80. Amira Ben Amor (Tunisia) 2:40:13
81. Tanith Maxwell (South Africa) 2:40:27
82. Maria Peralta (Argentina) 2:40:50
83. Rosa Chacha (Ecuador) 2:40:57
84. Triyaningsih (Indonesia) 2:41:15
85. Beata Rakonczai (Hungary) 2:41:20
86. Constantina Dita (Romania) 2:41:34
87. Leena Puotiniemi (Finland) 2:42:01
88. Zana Jereb (Slovenia) 2:42:50
89. Ummu Kiraz (Turkey) 2:43:07
90. Mamorallo Tjoka (Lesotho) 2:43:15
91. Gabriela Trana (Costa Rica) 2:43:17
92. Zsofia Erdelyi (Hungary) 2:44:45
93. Jane Suuto (Uganda) 2:44:46
94. Yolimar Pineda (Venezuela) 2:45:16
95. Aniko Kalovics (Hungary) 2:45:55
96. Kim Seongeun (South Korea) 2:46:38
97. Vanessa Veiga (Spain) 2:46:53
98. Dace Lina (Latvia) 2:47:47
99. Katarina Beresova (Slovakia) 2:48:11
100. Benita Willis (Australia)
MONACO, Feb 13 A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 Caster Semenya is not excited about the prospect of having her 2012 Olympic and 2011 world championships silver medals upgraded to gold in the wake of Mariya Savinova-Farnosova doping ban, the coach of the South African 800 metres athlete said on Sunday.