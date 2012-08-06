LONDON Aug 6 Nadzeya Ostapchuk of Belarus won the Olympic women's shot gold medal put on Monday with a winning distance of 21.36 metres.

Beijing champion Valerie Adams of New Zealand had to settle for the silver medal after a best effort of 20.70.

Russia's Evgeniia Kolodko was third with a personal best of 20.48 on her final attempt. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)