Games-Host Indonesia targets eighth place at 2018 Asian Games
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
LONDON, Aug 6 Women's athletics shot put qualifying round results.
The top qualifiers were Belarus' Nadzeya Ostapchuk with 20.76 metres(22.70 yards), New Zealand's Valerie Adams with 20.40 metres(22.31 yards) and Russia's Evgeniia Kolodko with 19.31 metres(21.12 yards).
Results Table
Group B 1. Evgeniia Kolodko (Russia) 19.31 Q metres 2. Gong Lijiao (China) 19.11 Q 3. Liu Xiangrong (China) 18.96 Q 4. Irina Tarasova (Russia) 18.76 Q 5. Natallia Mikhnevich (Belarus) 18.60 Q 6. Geisa Arcanjo (Brazil) 18.47 Q 7. Natalia Duco (Chile) 18.45 Q 8. Nadine Kleinert (Germany) 18.36 9. Ursula Ruiz (Spain) 17.99 10. Yanina Pravalinskay-Karolchyk (Belarus) 17.87 11. Tia Brooks (U.S.) 17.72 12. Misleydis Gonzalez (Cuba) 17.68 13. Lin Chia-Ying (Taiwan) 17.43 14. Ana Pouhila (Tonga) 15.80 15. Elena Smolyanova (Uzbekistan) 14.43 . Radoslava Mavrodieva (Bulgaria) NoM
Group A 1. Nadzeya Ostapchuk (Belarus) 20.76 Q 2. Valerie Adams (New Zealand) 20.40 Q 3. Li Ling (China) 19.23 Q 4. Michelle Carter (U.S.) 18.63 Q 5. Christina Schwanitz (Germany) 18.62 Q 6. Cleopatra Borel (Trinidad and Tobago) 18.36 7. Chiara Rosa (Italy) 18.30 8. Jillian Camarena-Williams (U.S.) 18.22 9. Josephine Terlecki (Germany) 17.78 10. Leyla Rajabi (Iran) 17.55 11. Julie Labonte (Canada) 17.48 12. Anita Marton (Hungary) 17.48 13. Anna Avdeeva (Russia) 17.47 14. Mailin Vargas (Cuba) 16.76 15. Sandra Lemos (Colombia) 16.50 16. Alexandra Fisher (Kazakhstan) 16.16
Qualified for Next Round 1. Nadzeya Ostapchuk (Belarus) 20.76 metres 2. Valerie Adams (New Zealand) 20.40 3. Evgeniia Kolodko (Russia) 19.31 4. Li Ling (China) 19.23 5. Gong Lijiao (China) 19.11 6. Liu Xiangrong (China) 18.96 7. Irina Tarasova (Russia) 18.76 8. Michelle Carter (U.S.) 18.63 9. Christina Schwanitz (Germany) 18.62 10. Natallia Mikhnevich (Belarus) 18.60 11. Geisa Arcanjo (Brazil) 18.47 12. Natalia Duco (Chile) 18.45
LONDON, Feb 20 British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
SAPPORO, Japan, Feb 20 The club scheduled to host the golf at the 2020 Tokyo Games must allow women to have full membership or organisers will have to find another venue, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president John Coates told Reuters on Monday.