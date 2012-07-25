July 25 Usain Bolt defied logic when he stormed
to three sprint world records at the 2008 Beijing Olympics but
after an indifferent run of results over the last year, the
Jamaican is more determined than ever to build on his legacy.
Gone is the aura of invincibility following his false start
disqualification in the 100 metres world championships in South
Korea last August and back-to-back losses to his protege and
training partner Johan Blake at the recent Jamaican trials.
Bolt, however, remains undeterred and is confident he will
be back to his best in London next month as he prepares to
achieve what no other man has ever done before -- successfully
defend the 100m and 200m Olympic titles.
"A lot of legends, a lot of people, have come before me,"
Bolt said in an interview published in British broadsheet the
Guardian on Wednesday.
"But this is my time... This will be the moment, and this
will be the year, when I set myself apart from other athletes in
the world," the 25-year-old added.
Bolt was also part of a world-record shattering 4x100m
quartet in Beijing and when he repeated the treble at the world
championships in Berlin a year later with two more records in
the individual events, many believed he had become unbeatable.
It was a notion the 6ft-5in (1.95m) sprinter did not buy
into and fuelled by the recent setbacks, Bolt has shunned
thoughts of resting on the laurels of his achievements and
continued to train with the same intensity he always possessed.
"What can I do?" he asked. "You can only do your work and
let people believe what they want. I work my hardest because I
know what it takes to be a champion. I know what I want and I'm
focused on what I need to do to win."
DAILY IMPROVEMENTS
Never lacking in confidence, Bolt remains happy with his
preparations and is using the Daegu disappointment and Kingston
defeats as motivation in the final days before the Games, where
he expects to be at his very peak of fitness.
"With each training session I'm getting better and better. I
have no other duties now, no worries, it's all about training,
eating and sleeping," he added.
"I have a lot more time and can put a lot more effort into
training. I'm feeling better every day. I'm definitely in no
doubt I can go to the Olympics and win.
"Things happen throughout the season that throw you off
sometimes but you have to learn from your mistakes. I just need
to put things in place to make sure it doesn't happen at the
Olympics.
"I just try and get over it and get my confidence up to a
level where I'm comfortable at the Games."
The 100m is always the showpiece of any Olympic track and
field meet and Bolt realises that world champion Blake's rise to
prominence and the threat posed by a strong American contingent
will make for a spectacular final.
"It's not going to be him (Blake) alone. It's going to be
me, (fellow Jamaican) Asafa Powell, Tyson Gay, Justin Gatlin and
all these guys," Bolt said.
"It's a packed race with top-class athletes so it will be a
different level of competition for Yohan. It's going to take a
lot of focus.
"And it's going to cause a lot of stress. It will really
test him as an athlete -- and as a person overall. We'll see how
good he is."
(Writing by John O'Brien in Singapore; Editing by Alastair
Himmer)