By Mitch Phillips
| LONDON, July 23
LONDON, July 23 Organisers may think the most
closely-guarded secret of the 2012 Games is who will light the
Olympic flame, but of far greater interest to the wider sporting
public is the condition of Usain Bolt's right hamstring.
The Jamaican triple gold medallist from Beijing is the
number one attraction of the London Games, but the question mark
over his fitness has added an extra layer of intrigue to what is
already an eye-wateringly exciting 100 metres race.
Bolt needed some stretching and massage treatment for a
tight hamstring following his 200m defeat by Yohan Blake in the
Jamaican trials at the start of the month, having also lost to
Blake in the 100m days earlier when he looked to be nursing the
injury with a tentative start.
He immediately withdrew from last Friday's Monaco Diamond
League meeting where he had been due to run the 200m in a last
race before the Olympics.
Bolt then travelled to Germany to see renowned German sports
doctor Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt, though his agent Ricky
Simms said the trip had been long-scheduled as part of his
regular "prehabilitation" regime.
The 6ft 5ins (1.95m) sprinter suffered with hamstring
troubles early in his career, a problem linked to a curvature in
his spine, and has to put himself through a gruelling stretching
and conditioning regime to prevent any recurrence.
"He had a slightly tight hamstring during the trials and
that's why possibly he didn't push as hard as he could have,"
Simms said recently when assuring the public that his man would
be in good shape for London.
PUNISHING REGIME
"He was just protecting that. The main thing at the trials
was to get through and get on the team for the Olympic Games.
"His coach decided that he needs to get a little bit of
massage and treatment on that and rest up, and then train again
hard next week so that he's ready for the Olympic Games."
Bolt, like the rest of the all-conquering Jamaica athletics
squad, is training behind closed doors in Birmingham, around 100
miles north of London, before moving south for the start of the
track and field programme on Aug. 3.
Running with aches and niggles are part and parcel of an
international sprinter's life but winning a multi-round
championship with an injury is another matter all together.
Bolt, who has been given a specially-made 7ft bed in his
Birmingham quarters, will also be defending his 200 metres title
and will hope to help Jamaica defend the 4x100 gold they also
won in world record time four years ago.
That programme represents a minimum of nine separate races
in eight days and while some of the heats will be run on cruise
control, the semis and finals will be at full bore.
That is a punishing regime for a fully fit athlete but an
impossible one for a sprinter with the slightest question mark
over a hamstring.
Team mate and former world record holder Asafa Powell
withdrew from the London Diamond League meeting on July 13 with
a groin injury while Tyson Gay, the second-fastest man in the
world, needed treatment for a minor groin strain after winning
that race in cold and wet conditions.
Gay failed to make the 100m final four years ago as he ran
with a groin/hip problem which eventually needed surgery and
will be desperate to toe the line fully fit this time.
Should Bolt, Gay, Powell and Blake all start the heats on
Aug. 4 it will be the first time since the introduction of
electronic timing in 1968 that the four current fastest men in
the world will all be racing each other for Olympic Gold.
