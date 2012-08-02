LONDON Aug 2 World silver medallist Dylan
Armstrong will lead Canada's charge for a track and field gold
medal when the shot put takes place on Friday, with team coach
Alex Gardiner convinced he is ready to triumph.
Armstrong, 31, who missed out on a medal in Beijing in 2008
by one centimetre depsite breaking the national record, is
Canada's most likely chance of a gold in athletics, with
heptathlete Jessica Zelinka also showing promise.
"When I heard from him (Armstrong) that three days ago he
had a personal best in one of his training sessions, I know that
he is ready," Gardiner told reporters on Thursday.
Armstrong has a personal best of 22.21 and will go up
against America's leading trio Christian Cantwell, Reese Hoffa
and Ryan Whiting among others for gold in London.
"I'm sure when he wakes up (Friday) morning he'll feel some
of that pressure but he's been in the ring before," said
Gardiner.
Armstrong is just one of eight members of Canada's 45-strong
Olympics squad to have experience of a previous Games.
