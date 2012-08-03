Aug 3 The coach of China's Liu Xiang is worried
about a foot injury that is troubling the 2004 Olympic champion,
Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.
Liu pulled out from the final of the 110 metres hurdles at
the London Grand Prix last month as a precautionary measure due
to a back problem.
Sun Haiping was quoted by Xinhua as saying that Liu was now
being troubled by an injury to his foot.
"His back problem is nothing to worry about, but his foot
injury which has flared up is worrying me," Sun was quoted as
saying at Heathrow airport upon their return from Germany where
Liu had been training.
One of China's highest-profile athletes, Liu won gold in
Athens eight years ago but a foot injury robbed him of the
chance to defend his title on home soil in 2008.
Liu is a medal favourite at the Games but is likely to face
stiff competition from Cuba's Olympic champion and world record
holder Dayron Robles.
"We are confident despite the injury," Sun was quoted as
saying. "But I am a little bit worried."
