LONDON, July 16 Twice world 400 metres hurdles
champion Kerron Clement has not enjoyed his first morning in
London after the bus transporting him from Heathrow Airport to
the Olympic village was lost for four hours en route.
"Um, so we've been lost on the road for 4hrs. Not a good
first impression London," American Clement said on the social
network site Twitter.
"Athletes are sleepy, hungry and need to pee. Could we get
to the Olympic Village please?"
Athletes and officials have started arriving at the Olympic
village ahead of the Games that open in 11 days' time.
Long tailbacks have been reported on the M4 motorway coming
into London after the first priority 'Games Lane' went into
operation on Monday while Heathrow is expecting its busiest day
on record.
Clement, 26, won the world title in 2007 and 2009 before
losing out to Britain's Dai Greene in Daegu last year.
