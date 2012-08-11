LONDON Aug 11 London 2012 Olympics head
Sebastian Coe said he was "shocked" when he saw the Olympic
stadium full to capacity on the opening morning of athletics,
even though he was well aware that all 80,00 tickets had been
sold.
The noise generated by the fans attending the morning
sessions, which do not feature any medals, has been in sharp
contrast to many other Games and has drawn widespread praise.
"We are a track and field nation and I knew nobody wanted to
sit that dance out," Coe told a news conference at the stadium
ahead of the final night's track action on Saturday.
"I'd seen all the ticket applications so of course we knew
it was sold out. So we knew they were coming - but I think we
were still quite shocked when we saw them all in there in the
first morning."
Coe said he rated "the extraordinary atmosphere in that
stadium on the first morning" as his "third highlight" of the
Games.
"My best by a distance was Rudisha, Bolt was good, this guy
was magnificent," he said of David Rudisha's 1:40.91 stunning
world record to win the 800 metres.
Nijel Amos, the 18-year-old Botswanan who took silver in
what was once Coe's world record time of 1:41.73, also impressed
in a race where seven of the eight finalists produced personal
bests.
"It's a good time - I know - and it did take me 15 years to
manage it," he said.
"Clearly he's an extraordinary talent - but it also signifies
something collective about the event - it moved on that night.
"Since the early 90s, there have always been very fast 800m
runners but the other night there were lots of them in the same
race, a real strength in depth.
"It's had one or two supreme performers, now you have some
young and talented runners, which will help David. He's not
going to be a lone wolf."
Coe said the whole athletics programme had been a success
and "an extraordinary opportunity to show our sport, my sport,
in the best possible light.
"We've had full venues in every session, extraordinary
numbers on the road courses for the marathon and walks.
"The legacy is so many young people seeing athletics as an
exciting an competitive sport."
IAAF head Lamine Diack was also a happy man.
"A massive stadium full, watching exceptional athletes
delivering extraordinary performances is exactly what we wanted
to inspire young people," he said.
Coe also said the public response had vindicated LOCOG and
the IAAF's decision to fight to keep the running track in the
stadium despite widespread objections as soccer clubs were
touted to be new tenants.
"The conversations of a year ago have been put into
perspective," he said.
"Athletics in the stadium was a commitment we were never
going to break and I'm grateful to Mr Diack and the IAAF for
helping secure that.
"The red carpet has been laid out domestically and
internationally and it's now up to us to build on that."
(Editing by Ed Osmond)