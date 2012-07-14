July 14 Former high jump world champion Blanka
Vlasic will not compete in the London Olympics due to injury
problems, the Croatian said on her website
(www.blanka.vlasic.hr) on Saturday.
The 28-year-old, who has the second best jump of all time
with 2.08 metres and was one of the favourites to win the
Olympic gold medal next month, had surgery on her ankle and heal
this year.
"I've been postponing the decision about my participation in
London ....but time is running out and time is the only thing
that I need right now," Vlasic said.
Vlasic said her fitness was improving but not quickly enough
to give her a chance of winning the gold medal in London.
"I will not be able to get into the top shape in time for
Olympic Games," she said. "I'm not interested in jumping below
my usual level, so it is the best thing to stay home and get the
healing process to the end."
Vlasic has had a history of health problems, culminating in
thyroid surgery which sidelined her for most of 2005.
She recovered to win gold at the 2007 world championships
and she took silver at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.
Vlasic, world champion again in 2009, finished second at
last year's world championships in South Korea after struggling
with a knee injury and poor form for most of the season.
(Writing by Ed Osmond in London, editing by Pritha Sarkar)