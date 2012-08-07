LONDON Aug 7 Fresh from 100 metres glory
Jamaica's Usain Bolt begins a highly anticipated 200m title
defence at the London Olympics on Tuesday, while women's 100m
hurdles world champion Sally Pearson is favourite to go one
better than her silver in Beijing.
Australia's Pearson, who holds the event's fastest
performance since 1992 (12.28 seconds), is likely to face
competition from American duo Lolo Jones, best remembered for
stumbling in the final as favourite in Beijing, and defending
Olympic champion Dawn Harper.
The semi-finals start at 1915 local time with the final at
2100.
Bolt, who wowed the crowd on Sunday night by becoming the
only man to cross the line first in two 100m finals, returns to
the Olympic stadium bidding to become the first man to win two
200m golds and cement himself as unquestionably the greatest
sprinter in history.
Kenya's Asbel Kiprop, the world's fastest man this year,
will have one thing on his mind in London - to win the 1500m
properly. The world champion has often expressed his
dissatisfaction at taking Olympic gold in Beijing after Rashid
Ramzi was stripped of his title for a doping offence.
A Kenyan clean sweep could be on the cards, with
Commonwealth champion Silas Kiplagat and youngster Nixon
Chebseba both in with a chance of a podium finish.
Gold medals will also be up for grabs in the men's high jump
and discus finals, as well as final berths in the men's 800
metres and women's 200 metres.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)