LONDON Aug 10 Just like London buses, you wait
ages for a "double double" then you are faced with the prospect
of seeing two in two days.
With the athletics world still basking in the glory of Usain
Bolt's successful defence of both his sprint titles, Ethiopia's
Tirunesh Dibaba goes in the women's 5,000 metres on Friday all
set to match the great Jamaican.
Having scooped both events at Beijing she won a brilliant
10,000 metres on the opening night of action in London to prove
she was completely recovered after an injury-hit two years and
was immediately confirmed to run in the 5,000.
She is the world record-holder and starts hot favourite to
match the 1972-76 5,000-10,000 double of Finland's Lasse Viren.
At the other end of the spectrum, the women's 4x100 metres
relay should provide sparks as Jamaica and the United States go
into sprint war again.
The Jamaicans will be missing from the men's 4x400 after
failing to qualify but the U.S., seeking an eighth successive
win in the event, are not as strong as usual and face a real
battle to keep their streak alive.
There are also medals on offer in the women's 1,500 metres,
women's hammer and men's pole vault while the first heats of the
men's 4x100 relay should give the fans plenty of excitement.
