LONDON, July 25 Nine track and field athletes
have been banned for doping violations in a crackdown on the use
of banned substances in the lead up to the London Olympics, the
International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) said
on Wednesday.
"Today's announcements underline the IAAF's continued and
unwavering campaign against doping in Athletics," said IAAF
President Lamine Diack.
"They demonstrate the IAAF's commitment to use advanced
methods to detect doping and to enforce increased sanctions when
justified. We will not stint in our resolve to do everything in
our power to eradicate cheating."