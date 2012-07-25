LONDON, July 25 Moroccan 1,500 metres runner
Mariem Alaoui Selsouli has tested positive for a banned diuretic
and will miss the London Olympics, the governing body of
international athletics said on Wednesday.
Selsouli, a silver medallist at the world indoor
championships this year, has already been banned once for doping
and now faces a lifetime ban.
"The prohibited substance furosemide was found in Mrs Alaoui
Selsouli's sample collected... in Paris on 6 July 2012," a
spokesman for the International Association of Athletics
Federations (IAAF) said in a statement.
"Alaoui Selsouli has waived her right to the B analysis,
and as a result has now been provisionally suspended from all
competition in athletics.
"In accordance with IAAF Rules, she still has the right to
request a hearing which needs to be held by the Moroccan
Athletic Federation within the next three months."
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ken Ferris)