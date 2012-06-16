June 16 World champion Yohan Blake tuned up for a Jamaican Olympic trials showdown with Usain Bolt by winning the 100 meters at the Donovan Bailey Invitational in Edmonton, Alberta on Saturday.

Blake clocked 10.05 seconds to defeat American Trell Kimmons and Jamaican Lerone Clarke. Kimmons ran 10.11 and Clarke 10.13.

Blake will face world record holder Bolt for the first time this year in the national Olympic trials in Kingston at the end of the month.

Both should advance to the London Games where they are hot picks to clash for the gold medal in the 100 final.

Jamaican Sheri-Ann Brooks swept the women's sprints, winning the 100 in 11.05 seconds just 90 minutes after taking the 200 in a wind-assisted 22.92.

World champion Jason Richardson showed his form for next week's U.S. Olympic trials by claiming the men's 110 hurdles in 13.16 seconds.

Canadian Olympic bronze medallist Priscilla Lopes-Schliep defeated a strong field to win the women's race in 12.76. Canadian record holder Perdita Felicien was a disappointing sixth in 12.94.

Canada's top shot putter, world silver medallist Dylan Armstrong, had the day's top three throws including a winning 21.02 meters as he defeated American world indoor champion Ryan Whiting, who threw 20.71.