June 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from Prefontaine Classic Diamond League meeting in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday Men's 100m 1. Justin Gatlin (U.S.) 9.90 2. Nickel Ashmeade (Jamaica) 9.93 3. Trell Kimmons (U.S.) 10.04 Men's 200m 1. Wallace Spearmon (U.S.) 20.27 2. Churandy Martina (Netherlands) 20.49 3. Marvin Anderson (Jamaica) 20.74 Men's 400m 1. LaShawn Merritt (U.S.) 44.91 2. Chris Brown (Bahamas) 45.24 3. Angelo Taylor (U.S.) 45.59 Men's 800m 1. Abubaker Kaki (Sudan) 1:43.71 2. Mohammed Aman (Ethiopia) 1:43.74 3. Nick Symmonds (U.S.) 1:44.32 Men's Mile 1. Asbel Kiprop (Kenya) 3:49.40 2. Mekonnen Gebremedhin (Ethiopia) 3:50.17 3. Ayanleh Souleiman (Djibouti) 3:50.21 Men's 5000m 1. Mo Farah (Britain) 12:56.98 2. Isiah Kiplangat Koech (Kenya) 12:57.63 3. Galen Rupp (U.S.) 12:58.90 Men's 110m Hurdles 1. Liu Xiang (China) 12.87 2. Aries Merritt (U.S.) 12.96 3. Jason Richardson (U.S.) 13.11 Men's Triple Jump 1. Christian Taylor (U.S.) 17.62 2. Will Claye (U.S.) 17.48 3. Phillips Idowu (Britain) 17.05 Men's Shot Put 1. Reese Hoffa (U.S.) 21.81 2. Tomasz Majewski (Poland) 21.60 3. Dylan Armstrong (Canada) 21.50 Men's Javelin 1. Vadims Vasilevskis (Latvia) 84.65 2. Vitezslav Vesely (Czech Republic) 83.78 3. Stuart Farquhar (New Zealand) 82.23 Women's 200m 1. Allyson Felix (U.S.) 22.23 2. Jeneba Tarmoh (U.S.) 22.61 3. Blessing Okagbare (Nigeria) 22.63 Women's 400m 1. Sanya Richards-Ross (U.S.) 49.39 2. Amantle Montsho (Botswana) 49.62 3. Novlene Williams-Mills (Jamaica) 49.78 Women's 3000m 1. Mariem Alaoui Selsouli (Morocco) 8:34.47 2. Sally Kipyego (Kenya) 8:35.89 3. Elizabeth Maloy (U.S.) 8:50.95 Women's 10000m 1. Tirunesh Dibaba (Ethiopia) 30:24.39 2. Florence Kiplagat (Kenya) 30:24.85 3. Beleynesh Oljira (Ethiopia) 30:26.70 Women's 3000m Steeplechase 1. Milcah Chemos Cheywa (Kenya) 9:13.69 2. Sofia Assefa (Ethiopia) 9:15.45 3. Hiwot Ayalew (Ethiopia) 9:15.84 Women's High Jump 1. Anna Chicherova (Russia) 2.02 2. Svetlana Shkolina (Russia) 2.00 3. Chaunte Lowe (U.S.) 1.97 Women's Long Jump 1. Shara Proctor (Britain) 6.84 2. Eloyse Lesueur (France) 6.83 3. Janay DeLoach (U.S.) 6.71 Women's Pole Vault 1. Fabiana Murer (Brazil) 4.63 2. Svetlana Feofanova (Russia) 4.58 3. Lacy Janson (U.S.) 4.38 3=. Martina Strutz (Germany) 4.38 Women's Discus 1. Sandra Perkovic (Croatia) 66.92 2. Darya Pishchalnikova (Russia) 63.76 3. Zaneta Glanc (Poland) 62.84 Women's Hammer Throw 1. Betty Heidler (Germany) 75.93 2. Anita Wlodarczyk (Poland) 75.60 3. Tatyana Lysenko (Russia) 74.95