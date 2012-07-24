By Gene Cherry
| BIRMINGHAM, England, July 24
BIRMINGHAM, England, July 24 The danger of one
inadvertent twitch ruining the greatest day of a sprinter's life
has been removed after athletics' governing body softened the
rules on false starts ahead of the London Olympics.
The little-publicised clarification by the International
Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) permits athletes to
move in the starting blocks without being disqualified so long
as their hands do not leave the ground or their feet the blocks.
Previously, such twitching or flinching could have resulted
in disqualification at the discretion of the starter.
"The bottom line is, outside of an athlete removing his
hands off the track or his feet leaving the blocks, nothing else
is a false start," David Katz, one of 17 members on the
rule-making IAAF technical committee, told Reuters by telephone.
The need for improved quality and consistency by starters
worldwide had prompted the clarification, said Paul Hardy, IAAF
competitions director.
Usain Bolt's false start at last year's world championships
in Daegu, while a clear violation, only added to the discussion.
"This allows a safety valve," said international starter Tom
McTaggart, who has been sending off athletes for more than 40
years.
"It takes a little pressure off the starter in general, the
recall crew and the athletes. They (the athletes) know 'I got a
second chance here'."
Spectators and starters might need to adjust, McTaggart told
Reuters.
"Fans may say: 'that guy moved, so it's a false start'," the
1996 Olympics starter said. "It will be a little bit of a
learning curve."
IMPROPER CONDUCT
Starters might wind up disqualifying athletes less often, he
noted.
"Things that they would just whack somebody for a false start
before, they are going to think about it," McTaggart said.
The preferred method now is to call up athletes and begin the
process again if movement is observed.
"They (the IAAF) are interested in preventive officiating
because the penalty is severe," McTaggart said of the IAAF rule
that disqualifies an athlete for his first false start.
With the clarification, movement, if it constitutes a major
disturbance or delay, can be considered improper conduct instead
of a false start.
The penalty would be a yellow card, or warning. A second
would result in disqualification.
"I believe this gives them (IAAF) the wiggle room they were
looking for without saying we were wrong (on the one-and-done
false start rule)," said Bob Podkaminer, secretary of USA Track
& Field's rules committee and an international technical
official.
U.S. relays coach Jon Drummond, who was involved in one of
the most publicised false starts of all time in 2003, said it
was time something was done.
"Athletes are getting penalised and that is the starter's
fault," the sprinter-turned-coach said.
Drummond drew major attention at the 2003 Paris world
championships when he lay on the track for more than 15 minutes
in protest after being disqualified for a false start he said he
did not commit.
Many today believe Drummond was correct, that he might have
been pushing on the blocks early but had settled down before the
gun was fired.
"I think it is a fair solution," Drummond said of the
clarification, though he would prefer that the false start rule
reverted to the previous one, when the first infraction was
charged against the field and the second eliminated the
offending athlete.
Sprinter Tyson Gay said he liked the clarification.
"I think it will save some people," the world's second
fastest man told Reuters.
"Because if a person flinches and they don't call it a false
start, it can allow another person to flinch and they call it on
that person. They (the starting crew) didn't see the first
person."
Katz has a solution for that - employ video in the starting
process that would be immediately available to starters.
After all, he said, with television beaming races globally,
"the whole world gets to see who is moving except the starters."
(Editing by Clare Fallon)