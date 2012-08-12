LONDON Aug 12 London marathon organisers would
be happy to have Britain's double Olympic champion Mo Farah in
their race and believe he will make his debut over the distance
in the city.
Farah, who won the 10,000 and 5,000 metres golds at the
London Games, has said he eventually plans to move up to the
marathon.
"Mo Farah is welcome to run the London marathon any time he
likes," David Bedford, the event's international race director,
told Reuters on Sunday.
"Mo has to take some time out and decide his next step. I'm
sure that his next move will be to the marathon.
"I will be amazed if his debut is not in London," said
former 10,000 metres world record holder Bedford after the
Olympic men's marathon, of which he was the course director.
Farah is the first Briton to win Olympic gold at either
5,000 or 10,000m and has already announced he will run the Great
North Run, a half-marathon, in Newcastle next month.
Farah's American coach, Alberto Salazar, set a marathon
world best in New York in 1981.
When Paula Radcliffe moved up to the marathon, she
reportedly benefited from a 1 million dollar, four-race deal
with London, where she set her world record in 2003.
According to senior international athletics sources who
spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, with his two Olympic
golds and massive popular appeal, Farah could expect to be paid
four times as much by the London organisers.
"That's a lot of money," Bedford said, but refused to deny a
one million dollar race fee could be a possibility.
Farah, however, seems in no rush to move off the track so
soon after mastering it.
"I still want to keep taking part in the 5,000 and 10,000 so
there's still a lot of stuff to be achieved," the 29-year-old
said.
"In my career I'd like to step up to the marathon but not yet
- keep doing what I'm doing because it's working and see if I
can get more medals. In your career you want to be able to
collect as many medals as you can."
(Editing by Alison Wildey)