PARIS, July 4 France's Olympic 1,500 metres
bronze medallist Mehdi Baala has pulled out of the London Games
because of a foot injury, the French athletics federation (FFA)
said on Wednesday.
Baala picked up the injury in May and has not fully
recovered in time to be competitive in London, the FFA said,
quoting a statement the athlete sent to the French daily
L'Alsace.
Baala, 33, finished fourth at the 2008 Beijing Games but was
promoted to third after winner Rashid Ramzi was stripped of his
title for doping.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by John Mehaffey)