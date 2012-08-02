LONDON Aug 2 French athlete Nour-Eddine Gezzar
on Thursday asked the Court of Arbitration for Sport to overturn
his exclusion from the Olympics, alleging errors in the positive
doping test that saw him thrown off the national team.
The French steeplechaser tested positive for erythropoietin
(EPO) at the French championships in June and was withdrawn by
the French Athletics Federation.
A statement from the London division of the court said
Gezzar considers there were errors during the anti-doping
control procedures, and that he has requested to be allowed to
start the 3000 metre steeplechase heats on Aug. 3.
The court said it will issue a decision this evening.
A second request to the court, involving French modern
pentathlete Jean-Maxence Berrou, would be heard on Friday.
Berrou, with the backing of the French governing body for
the sport, has asked that he be allowed to compete at the games
in place of Polish competitor Lukasz Kletot who has withdrawn
from the event.
An initial decision by the International Modern Pentathlon
Union replaced Kletot with Irish athlete Arthur Lanigan-O'Keefe.
