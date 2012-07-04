BERLIN, July 4 (Reuters_ - High jumper Ariane Friedrich has
been included in Germany's Olympic team despite a 14-month
injury layoff which has disrupted her training.
The 28-year-old was given a wild card by the German Olympic
Association (DOSB) on Wednesday after failing to reach the
qualifying standard of 1.95 metres.
Friedrich, the bronze medallist at the 2009 world
championships and European indoor champion the same year, has
dominated the discipline in her country for almost a decade.
But her hopes of adding an Olympic medal had been threatened
when she ruptured her Achilles tendon in December 2010, keeping
her out of action until February this year.
She had hoped to jump 1.95 at the European championships in
Helsinki last month but was forced to pull out due to a stomach
infection.
