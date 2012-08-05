LONDON Aug 5 Britain's Jessica Ennis confirmed on Sunday she would not run in the individual 100 metres hurdles despite her stunning success in taking gold in the Olympic heptathlon.

Ennis, who had the London Olympic stadium in raptures on Saturday night, ran the fastest heptathlon 100 hurdles of all time on Friday but has decided against competing on Monday and Tuesday.

"Right now I want to just to enjoy this moment for as long as I can. I want to spend some time with my family and then just have a bit of a break. It has been such a long build up and stressful. I am looking forward to relaxing," she told the BBC.

"I did think about (the hurdles), especially after my performance in the hurdles (in the heptathlon). I did seriously contemplate it but for me it was just about the heptathlon but I think my body just needs to rest a little bit now. I'm more than happy coming away with this medal."

Ennis's triumph on Saturday capped a remarkable day for hosts Britain, who took two other athletics golds and three elsewhere on their best Olympic day since the 1908 London Games. (Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Alison Williams)