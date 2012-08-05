Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
LONDON Aug 5 Britain's Jessica Ennis confirmed on Sunday she would not run in the individual 100 metres hurdles despite her stunning success in taking gold in the Olympic heptathlon.
Ennis, who had the London Olympic stadium in raptures on Saturday night, ran the fastest heptathlon 100 hurdles of all time on Friday but has decided against competing on Monday and Tuesday.
"Right now I want to just to enjoy this moment for as long as I can. I want to spend some time with my family and then just have a bit of a break. It has been such a long build up and stressful. I am looking forward to relaxing," she told the BBC.
"I did think about (the hurdles), especially after my performance in the hurdles (in the heptathlon). I did seriously contemplate it but for me it was just about the heptathlon but I think my body just needs to rest a little bit now. I'm more than happy coming away with this medal."
Ennis's triumph on Saturday capped a remarkable day for hosts Britain, who took two other athletics golds and three elsewhere on their best Olympic day since the 1908 London Games. (Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Alison Williams)
MONACO, Feb 13 A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 Caster Semenya is not excited about the prospect of having her 2012 Olympic and 2011 world championships silver medals upgraded to gold in the wake of Mariya Savinova-Farnosova doping ban, the coach of the South African 800 metres athlete said on Sunday.