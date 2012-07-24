LONDON, July 24 Triple jumper Phillips Idowu has been asked to provide British Olympic officials with his medical records, but has yet to do so, the British Olympic Association told Reuters on Tuesday.

Idowu pulled out of Britain's final Olympic training camp in Portugal which prompted the BOA to invoke a clause in their team member's agreement that allows them to ask for information from an athlete that "could impact on their performance at the Games".

BOA spokesman Darryl Seibel said on Tuesday that they had yet to receive that information.

"Yesterday our chief medical officer Dr Ian McCurdie wrote to Phillips and also to his agent and asked him to provide, on a strictly confidential basis, any medical information relating to his injury and ongoing treatment," Seibel said.

"The purpose is to add clarity to the picture and understand the exact nature of the injury and the ongoing treatment for it.

"As you and I speak now we have not received that."

Idowu is set to compete at the Games on Aug. 7 and is among the gold medal favourites having claimed silver in Beijing four years ago.

The 33-year-old pulled out of his last event in Oregon in June but said stories suggesting he was injured were "rumour mill".

A month later he pulled out of the London Grand Prix citing "muscle tightness".

He is likely to be someway short of peak condition should he recover in time for the Games having competed in only three competitions this year.