LONDON Aug 1 Members of the British athletics
squad are not interested in joining an American-led campaign to
allow competitors to reap financial rewards for taking part in
the Olympics, preferring instead to focus on glory and gold
medals.
"I don't think any of us for one second thinks we deserve
the right to be paid to be here," Dai Greene, the world champion
in the 400m hurdles, told reporters on Wednesday.
"We've all worked our socks off because we want to be the
gold medallist and to get the kit and be part of the team and
something special.
"I think that's more than enough payment for us all to be
honest."
Earlier this week a string of American track and field
athletes launched a Twitter campaign to lift 'Rule 40' of the
Olympic charter which prevents athletes promoting non-official
brands during the Games.
If successful, their campaign will open the door for top
athletes to secure lucrative personal sponsorship deals.
A growing number of athletes believe they should be getting
a bigger slice of the billions of dollars generated by the Games
but members of the British athletics team are not among them.
"You can get so wrapped up in the money side of things and
as athletes we just want to go out there and perform the best we
can," said Jessica Ennis, a former world and European heptathlon
champion. "It's all about the medal, that's our reward. Any
extra things are a bonus.
"It's not about that and I think it would take it away from
how special it is to make the team and win a medal."
Rule 40 protects the 11 international companies, including
Visa, McDonald's and Coca-Cola, which help to bankroll the
Olympic movement, paying around $100 million each for four years
of global rights to sponsor a Winter and Summer Games.
Those companies and sponsors of National Olympic Committees,
including the United States Olympic Committee (USOC), are exempt
from rules designed to prevent "ambush marketing" or
non-sponsors getting free publicity on the back of the Games.
The International Olympic Committee pumps back 92 percent of
its revenues to its stakeholders, which include Games
organisers, international federations and National Olympic
Committees.
"You want to have the goals of the medals and that's what
brings along the success, the money and everything else," said
long jumper Greg Rutherford.
"I think taking away one of those key interests in doing
well is not going to be a great way of doing it."
