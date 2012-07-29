LONDON, July 29 World marathon record holder
Paula Radcliffe's hopes of making the London Olympic race next
Sunday are "not looking good", she said on Sunday while hitting
out at a newspaper report that she was already ruled out.
The Briton, who has never won an Olympic medal and has been
dogged by bad luck at previous Games, is suffering with a foot
injury.
"Hurt by dailymail & whoever thinks know my situation,
before even do final test run. Not looking good but my
heartbreaking news to break!" she tweeted.
The 38-year-old was forced to drop out of the 2004 Athens
marathon through illness and injury. She finished 23rd in
Beijing four years ago after her preparations were also hampered
by injury.
(Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Alison Williams)