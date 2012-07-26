Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
LONDON, July 26 Greek high jumper Dimitris Chondrokoukis has tested positive for doping with an anabolic steroid which has featured in several Olympic positive dope tests in the past.
An old, relatively cheap and easy-to-detect drug, stanozolol, like other anabolic steroids, is designed to mimic the effects of the male sex hormones testosterone and dihydrotestosterone.
Higher levels of testosterone cause anabolic changes in the body, including an increased rate of protein synthesis.
This in turn can boost muscle growth and an ability to recover more quickly between bouts of strenuous exercise.
Experts say power and strength sports are the events where potential cheats are most likely to use such steroids.
Stanozolol, first developed in the 1960s, is now available as a cheap generic, often sold under the brand names Winstrol and Tenabol. It can be taken either as a liquid suspension, as a tablet, or in injectable form.
Its legitimate uses include the treatment of anaemia and a condition called hereditary angioedema, which can cause sudden attacks of swelling in the hands, arms, feet, face or airways.
Fellow Greek Leonidas Sampanis, a weightlifter, tested positive for the same drug during the Athens Olympics in 2004, as did Russian weightlifter Albina Khomic. (Reporting by Health and Science Correspondent Kate Kelland, editing by Justin Palmer)
MONACO, Feb 13 A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 Caster Semenya is not excited about the prospect of having her 2012 Olympic and 2011 world championships silver medals upgraded to gold in the wake of Mariya Savinova-Farnosova doping ban, the coach of the South African 800 metres athlete said on Sunday.