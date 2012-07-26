Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
ATHENS, July 26 Greek high jumper Dimitris Chondrokoukis would never commit career "suicide" by taking banned substances days before the Olympics and plans to undergo a second test to prove his innocence, the athlete's lawyer said on Thursday.
Chondrokoukis, one of Greece's best hopes for a medal in track and field, has pulled out of the London Olympics after testing positive for Stanozolol, an anabolic steroid made notorious by Canadian sprinter Ben Johnson at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.
"How can it be possible that an athlete who is preparing for the Olympic games, who won the world championship two months ago and who is being tested every week, has taken a substance that is also the most easily detectable in the banned substances' list," his lawyer Yannis Marakakis told Reuters on Thursday.
"This is not his way, he didn't need it and would never embarrass his family just before the Olympics. I don't think that he would commit suicide so easily."
The 24-year-old high jumper has already asked for a retest, Marakakis said, and the results are expected on Monday.
"If the result is confirmed, if the substance is detected in Dimitris' body we will test the food he consumed and any supplements he has taken thoroughly," he said.
"It has happened in the past, mainly abroad, that some substances were adulterated."
His exit is the second blow for Greece's Olympic hopes in as many days, after triple jumper Paraskevi Papachristou was withdrawn from the London team on Wednesday for a tweet on Africans in Greece that was slammed as racist.
"He believes that this is the tombstone of his athletic career, but I have serious doubts about that," Marakakis said of Chondrokoukis.
"I wouldn't take it for granted that such a talented and young athlete would quit due to this." (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, editing by Alan Baldwin)
MONACO, Feb 13 A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 Caster Semenya is not excited about the prospect of having her 2012 Olympic and 2011 world championships silver medals upgraded to gold in the wake of Mariya Savinova-Farnosova doping ban, the coach of the South African 800 metres athlete said on Sunday.