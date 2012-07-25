(Adds details, quotes)
ATHENS, July 25 Greek triple jumper Paraskevi
Papachristou was withdrawn from the London Olympics on Wednesday
after causing an uproar at home for tweeting what was seen as a
racist slur, the head of the Greek Olympics team said.
"With so many Africans in Greece... the West Nile mosquitoes
will at least eat homemade food!!!" she had posted on her
Twitter account.
The head of the Greek Olympic mission said she could no
longer be on the team.
"She showed no respect for a basic Olympic value and
unfortunately she is out," Isidoros Kouvelos told Greek SKAI TV.
"She made a mistake and in life we pay for our mistakes."
The 23-year-old athlete said in a lengthy apology that the
comment was "an unfortunate and tasteless joke".
"I am very sorry and ashamed for the negative responses I
triggered, since I never wanted to offend anyone, or to encroach
human rights," Papachristou wrote in a note posted on her
Facebook page in Greek and English.
"My dream is connected to the Olympic Games and I could not
possibly participate if I did not respect their values."
Her apology did not sway the co-ruling Democratic Left
party, which had demanded her expulsion.
"She can make as many vile 'jokes' as she likes on social
networking sites when she watches the Olympic Games on TV," it
said in a statement. "But she certainly cannot represent Greece
in London."
One man has died in a small outbreak of the West Nile virus
in Athens this month and at least five other cases have been
reported, according to the country's disease control and
prevention body.
Greece is sending 105 competitors in 16 sports to the London
Olympics beginning on Friday.
Papachristou was a long shot for a medal with a season's
best of 14.58 metres, almost half a metre behind the world
leaders.
She finished 11th in last month's European championships in
Helsinki with a jump of 13.89 and failed to make the final in
the 2011 world championships.
In 2009 she qualified for the final of the European indoor
championships with the second-longest jump but then failed to
register a jump in the final.
(Writing by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Mark Meadows;
mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:;
mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net; +44 20 7542 7933; For all
the latest; Olympic news go to here)