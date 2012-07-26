ATHENS, July 26 Greece's far-right Golden Dawn party condemned on Thursday the withdrawal of an athlete from the London Olympics for an anti-African tweet, saying it reflected "racism against Greeks".

Triple jumper Paraskevi Papachristou was taken off the Greek Olympic team on Wednesday after causing an uproar at home with a tweet about West Nile virus and the number of Africans in Greece that was deemed as racist.

Golden Dawn, who rode on a wave of anti-immigrant sentiment in austerity-hurt Greece to surprisingly win seats in the country's parliament last month, objected to her withdrawal.

"The only racism in Greece is the racism against the Greeks," Golden Dawn said on its website that also featured a photograph showing Papachristou waving a huge Greek flag.

"Anybody who says even a word against illegal immigrants is held up to public ridicule," the party added.

"It would be more honest to pass a law condemning everybody who has different views to death by stoning."

Several other smaller parties and politicians also criticised the Olympic team's decision, saying it was excessive.

"I believe it was exaggerated to expel Papachristou, especially after she apologised," tweeted Adonis Georgiadis, a conservative MP.

But others defended the decision. "Her excuse (apology) was just for show," Greece's biggest newspaper Ta Nea said in an editorial.

Other media also criticised Papachristou for nationalist tweets last month, including one in which she reportedly sent names day wishes to Golden Dawn spokesman Ilias Kasidiaris, wishing him to continue being "truthful". (Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)