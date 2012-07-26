Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
LONDON, July 26 Hungarian discus thrower Zoltan Kovago was banned for two years by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Thursday for a doping violation and will miss the Olympic Games, the country's athletic federation said.
Kovago, who won a silver medal at the Athens Games in 2004, was found guilty of failing to provide a sample when requested.
Kovago had been exonerated by the Doping Committee of the Hungarian National Anti-Doping Organisation, prompting the International Athletics Association (IAAF) to appeal to CAS.
Kovago denies the charges and said he provided three samples within a four day period around the time in question.
"To my honour, I did not dope, which unfortunately I am unable to prove with a series of negative tests," Kovago wrote in a statement on his Facebook site.
Kovago is the second Hungarian discus thrower forced out of the London Olympics due to a doping offence after Robert Fazekas, who was stripped of his 2004 win because of a doping violation, failed a drug test.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Justin Palmer)
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
MONACO, Feb 13 A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 Caster Semenya is not excited about the prospect of having her 2012 Olympic and 2011 world championships silver medals upgraded to gold in the wake of Mariya Savinova-Farnosova doping ban, the coach of the South African 800 metres athlete said on Sunday.