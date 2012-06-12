By Alison Wildey
| LONDON, June 13
LONDON, June 13 After falling out of love with
the pole vault, Yelena Isinbayeva is back at the peak of her
powers as she bids to become the first female track and field
athlete to win three successive Olympic golds in what is likely
to be her last Games.
The peerless Russian, with 28 world records to her name, is
brimming with confidence after overcoming the problems with form
that led her to take an 11-month sabbatical in 2010.
"In London, my main competitor will be myself because I know
how high I can jump and I know that height is almost impossible
for my rivals," the 30-year-old, who has vaulted 14 centimetres
higher than any other woman, said earlier this year.
"My coach says that my potential is 5.10 and higher."
Isinbayeva signalled her return to the dizzy heights of the
event in February with an indoor world record of 5.01 metres to
out-jump her opponents in Stockholm by 29 centimetres.
She then needed just two jumps to win the world indoor
championships in Istanbul, her first major title since the 2008
Beijing Olympics.
"I am so happy as if it was the first time," she said of the
victory in Istanbul. "The last three years showed me how
important it is for me to win."
Unrivalled since setting her first world record of 4.82
metres in Gateshead, England, in 2003, Isinbayeva has soared
higher and higher in her pursuit of records and medals, winning
six world titles and two Olympics.
The former gymnast almost single-handedly turned the women's
pole vault into a crowd-puller. Her enthusiasm, grace and
seeming ability to break world records at will in one of track
and field's more perilous disciplines endeared her to athletics
fans.
REDISCOVER PASSION
She came crashing back down to earth, however, after failing
to register a height at the 2009 world championships in Berlin
and then missed out on a medal at the indoor event a few months
later.
"I didn't want to compete. I just wanted to rest. My body
was completely empty emotionally and physically," she said of
her shock fourth place in Doha.
"All I could think was I'm tired, I'm tired."
Her response was to take a break in a bid to rediscover her
passion for the sport - it seemed to work.
"I thought that I (would) miss some normal women's life but
now I recognise that my life is much more interesting,
colourful," she said a few months later when announcing a date
for her return.
Isinbayeva had a low-key 2011, during which she parted
company with Sergey Bubka's old coach Vitaly Petrov to return to
her native Volgograd and former mentor Yevgeny Trofimov, under
whose guidance in 2005 she became the first women to vault 5.00
metres.
There was a disappointing sixth place in the Daegu world
championships but even then Isinbayeva was looking ahead to
Olympic year, saying: "I am going to jump higher and higher."
Her goals are an unprecedented third Olympic title and to
better her idol, Ukrainian pole vault great, Bubka's mark of 35
world records.
The absolute women's world record of 5.06 was set by
Isinbayeva outdoors in Zurich in 2009.
She has previously drawn criticism for increasing the mark a
centimetre at a time as she strived for Bubka's total and also,
as Isinbayeva has freely admitted, for the bonus money, but the
tall Russian threatened after her last record to next time "get
them to raise the bar by three or four centimetres instead of
just one".
Given that she set world records when winning the two
previous Olympic finals and has stated several times her plans
to retire next year, who would bet against her putting on an
unforgettable show on the sport's biggest stage?
(Editing by Clare Fallon)