By Justin Palmer
| BIRMINGHAM, England, July 24
BIRMINGHAM, England, July 24 Jamaican sprinter
Michael Frater "wouldn't bet against" Usain Bolt retaining his
Olympic 100 metres title in London, despite lingering concerns
over his fitness and the threat to his track supremacy from
compatriot Yohan Blake.
"Usain Bolt is a phenomenon," Jamaican men's team captain
and 4x100m relay squad member Frater said at Jamaica's training
base at the University of Birmingham in central England on
Tuesday. "I wouldn't bet against him winning again".
Bolt, who saw training partner and younger rival Blake take
in his world title in Daegu, South Korea, last year after he was
disqualified from the final for false starting, has had a far
from vintage season so far.
He withdrew from last Friday's Monaco Diamond League
meeting, where he had been due to run the 200m, with what his
coach Glen Mills called a "slight" problem.
Bolt then travelled to Germany to see renowned sports doctor
Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt but Don Quarrie, Jamaica's track
and field team technical athletics manager, said the 25-year-old
triple Olympic champion from Beijing would be "ready to run in
London".
"I can't really give details regarding his present form but
I'm quite sure he is ready to go. He his 101 percent," Quarrie
told reporters.
"He has been working out on the track (at the University of
Birmingham) and his performances are close to what he was doing
before the 2008 Olympics."
A few hundred schoolchildren watched a handful of Jamaican
athletes going through some warm-ups and light-training on
Tuesday in glorious sunshine and under cloudless skies at the
leafy campus in the southern suburbs of England's second city.
The training group did not include Bolt or fellow Olympic
sprint champions Veronica Campbell-Brown and Shelley-Anne
Fraser-Pryce, while Blake and former 100m world record holder
Asafa Powell were also conspicuous by their absence, much to the
frustration of a large media gathering.
Asked if he knew where Bolt was, Quarrie retorted: "If you
know, tell me".
"I don't know why he didn't come. I'm sure the other
Jamaicans were here on his behalf," he added.
Jamaican team manager Ludlow Watts predicted London could be
in "for a surprise" in the 100m final.
"They are both looking well in practise and I can tell you
you will see even more surprises," Watts said of Bolt's
highly-anticipated showdown with Blake, who beat him in both the
100 and 200 at the Jamaican trials in late June and early July.
"But nobody has forgotten Asafa (Powell), because when you
have great sprinters lined up in the final any mistake can mean
disaster."
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)