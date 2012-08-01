LONDON Aug 1 Four years ago, Yohan Blake was
just out of school and watched at home in Jamaica as Usain Bolt
set the sporting world alight at the Beijing Olympics.
A few weeks later, the teenager joined Bolt's training camp,
where he turned his natural pace into a talent which many
believe could bring an end to his compatriot's reign as Olympic
100 metres champion.
The two, separated by three years, still train together
under coach Glen Mills and remain firm friends who share a
passion for cricket.
Blake's apparently fearsome nickname, "The Beast", was
coined by Bolt himself in recognition of the young sprinter's
prodigious appetite for training.
When the two Jamaicans get into the blocks for the 100
metres final at the London Olympics on Aug. 5, however, there
will be no consideration for reputation or friendship.
"Well Usain, we're always friends, we always joke around in
training every day. We always have fun. When we're training we
just have fun," Blake, 22, told a news conference on Wednesday.
"On the day it's all business, win or draw we're going to be
still friendly, we're just keeping a good chemistry going on
into the Olympics, but when we line up at the line it's going to
be different.
"It's going to be all business - each man to their self."
Blake said he was fulfilling a "dream" by competing at his
first Games but dismissed the idea that Bolt's Olympic
experience might give him an advantage.
"Experience, for me, doesn't work," he said, bluntly.
Blake first burst into the international spotlight by
winning the 100 metres title at the world championships in Daegu
last year, a race which Blake said had given him more
self-belief.
"I gained confidence in Daegu, even though Usain Bolt wasn't
at his best," he said.
In fact, Bolt was not even racing, having been disqualified
from the final in South Korea for a false start to leave Blake
to claim his first major international title.
Having backed up his Daegu win soon afterwards with the
second fastest 200m time of all time - behind Bolt's world
record naturally - Blake entered 2012 brimming with confidence.
He established himself as favourite for London by stunning
Bolt over both the 100m and 200m at the Jamaican trials, running
the shorter sprint in a world leading 9.75 seconds, his personal
best.
Bolt later conceded he had been struggling with a hamstring
injury caused by a stiff back but Blake was not going to allow
that to diminish his rare feat.
"A win is a win," he said.
FAST GUYS
Shorter than Bolt, Blake is rated a better starter and will
be looking to get out into a lead before his compatriot gets
into his considerable stride for the run to the line.
Peppering his answers with the word "focus", Blake was keen
to emphasise that the 100 metres would not be a two-horse race,
however.
It is also likely to feature American Tyson Gay, the second
fastest man of all time, and another Jamaican in Asafa Powell,
who has run more sub-10 second 100 metres races than anyone
else.
American Justin Gatlin, the 2004 Olympic champion who has
returned to blistering form after serving a four-year doping
ban, is also likely to make it to the last eight.
"It's going to be great," Blake said. "You know in every
year, in every race you always have surprises and everybody is
waiting for this moment for four years, you know because you
have a new person in the mix.
"And I think it's going to live up to its expectation of
course.
"You know when you have fast guys that are running wonderful
times - Usain, Tyson, me myself, Gatlin and Asafa - you know
great things can be expected. Because those guys are really
fast."
If he did break a mental barrier by beating Bolt in the
Jamaican trials, Blake was in no hurry to add another
psychological burden in its place by assuming the mantle of
favourite.
"There's no pressure," he said. "I don't really think about
it. Yes, I'm the fastest man in the world this year and the one
to beat, but it's different on the line."
Blake served a three-month doping ban of his own in 2009
after testing positive for methylxanthine, a stimulant not then
banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency which he said he consumed
in an energy supplement.
He was at pains on Wednesday, though, to point out that his
nickname was not a reflection of his character off the track.
"Some people say the Beast is bad," he said. "Yes, the Beast
is bad on the track. But after the track it's different, he's a
calm guy."
(Editing by Patrick Johnston)