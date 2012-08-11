LONDON Aug 11 Usain Bolt opened his London
Olympics campaign with a Games record in the 100 metres final
which erased any lingering doubts about his form and fitness.
He followed up by confirming to his own satisfaction that he
was an Olympic legend when he became the first man to retain the
100 and 200 titles.
Finally on Saturday he anchored the Jamaican 4x100 metres
relay team to a world record and a sixth Olympic track gold, one
more than Carl Lewis. Lewis, the only other man to successfully
defend the Olympic 100 title, also won four consecutive long
jump titles.
The medals tally in the 100, 200 and sprint relays for a
Caribbean nation of 2.7 million people finished on 11 with three
golds to Bolt and one to women's 100 champion Shelly-Ann
Fraser-Pryce.
Jamaica also became the only nation apart from the United
States to sweep the medals in the 200 where Bolt led Yohan Blake
and Warren Weir across the line.
Eights days in the life of the three-times Beijing Olympic
gold medallist began with fevered conjecture over Bolt's
prospects after he lost to his training partner Blake over both
the 100 and 200 at the Jamaican trials.
He withdrew from the Monaco Diamond League meeting while he
received treatment from German doctor Hans Muller-Wohlfahrt on a
tight right hamstring which had made his start in the trials
look laboured and awkward.
In last Saturday's 100 heats, Bolt won with plenty in
reserve, although few conclusions could be drawn as Blake looked
equally comfortable.
The semi-finals followed a similar pattern. Bolt displayed
the form which had led to his sensational world records in the
2008 Beijing Olympics and the Berlin world championships the
following year. However, world champion Blake was just as
impressive in his race.
Sunday's final, the most eagerly anticipated event of the
entire Olympic programme, proved a triumph for Bolt who strode
across the line in an Olympic record 9.63 seconds ahead of
Blake, a time only he has beaten.
In the 200 final he appeared on course for a world record
when he surged majestically around the turn but slowed in the
last few metres after feeling a twinge in his back. Blake was
second gain.
The last track event of the Games reunited Bolt with the
team mates who set the previous 4x100 world mark at the world
championships in Daegu last year. Bolt pulled away from American
Ryan Bailey on the final leg to reduce the world record to 36.84
seconds.
It will take time to fully absorb the magnitude of Bolt's
achievements in London, which bear comparison with his feats in
Beijing or Berlin even though there were no individual world
records this time.
Staying at the top is usually harder than reaching the
summit in the first place and the pressure on Bolt was
unrelenting after those twin defeats by Blake at the national
trials. Now is the time to celebrate, reflect and then to set
new goals.
"I am not going to retire yet," he said after winning the
200 title. "I have made my goal, now I have to sit down and make
another one."
