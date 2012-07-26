Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
LONDON, July 26 Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt will carry Jamaica's flag at Friday's opening ceremony of the London Olympics, the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) said on Thursday.
"I can tell you that our flag bearer will be the honourable, doctor Usain Bolt," JOA president Mike Fennell said at the start of a news conference for the Jamaica team.
Bolt became one of the biggest names in sport after winning gold medals in the 100 metres, 200m and 4x100m relay at the Beijing Olympics four years ago, all in world record times.
The 25-year-old's aura of invincibility has faded a little this year but his defence of the 100m title in particular is expected to be one of the highlights of the game. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Justin Palmer)
MONACO, Feb 13 A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 Caster Semenya is not excited about the prospect of having her 2012 Olympic and 2011 world championships silver medals upgraded to gold in the wake of Mariya Savinova-Farnosova doping ban, the coach of the South African 800 metres athlete said on Sunday.