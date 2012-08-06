LONDON Aug 6 Jamaica's 4x100 metres relay team has suffered a setback after tests showed former world record holder Asafa Powell has a minor muscle tear that will probably keep him out of the race, his manager told Reuters on Monday.

"An ultrasound showed he has a minor tear in his adductor muscle," Paul Doyle said. "It is very unlikely he will be ready to go in the relay in a few days."

Powell anchored the Jamaicans to a world record in the relay at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

But he was missing through injury when a team of Nesta Carter, Michael Frater, Yohan Blake and Usain Bolt lowered the record to 37.04 seconds at last year's world championships in South Korea.

All four are in London as part of Jamaica's relay squad.

Powell, the former 100 metres world record holder, finished last in Sunday's 100 metres final when he pulled a groin muscle in the last 50 metres as Bolt and Blake sped to gold and silver.

He is scheduled to have additional medical tests later on Monday.

Doyle denied Powell had already scheduled season-ending surgery to correct the groin problem.