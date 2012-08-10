LONDON Aug 10 He can be unassuming and
sometimes grumpy, but Glen Mills's Jamaican athletes call him
the messiah of sprint coaching and the world is finding out why.
Charges of the 62-year-old coach, including world 100 and
200 metres record holder Usain Bolt and world champion Yohan
Blake, have won five of the six medals in the men's sprints at
the London Olympics.
"There's times when you want to doubt yourself, but coach is
always there to say listen 'Don't worry I know what I can do to
make you run faster and what you need to do to do faster so
don't worry'," said Bolt after becoming the first man to retain
both the Olympic 100 and 200 metres titles.
"So he's really done a great number on all out us as
athletes and he's really pushed us to our limit."
A coach since he was a teenager, Mills witnessed Bolt and
Blake claim gold and silver in the 100 metres, then watched on
Thursday as his Racers Track Club members incredibly swept the
200 metres with young Warren Weir joining his more famous team
mates on the podium.
"What makes it special is that we are all from the same
camp, so you know coach Mills is the God of track and field,"
Blake said.
Bolt credited Mills for bringing him back into winning shape
just five weeks after losing twice to Blake at Jamaica's Olympic
trials.
"From the start to the finish Glen Mills has been there,
he's really worked hard," said Bolt who began working with Mills
after the 2004 Athens Olympics.
"There've been times when I doubted myself because of injury
and he said 'Don't worry I know what it takes and know what I
can do to make you get back on track."
Mills has been coaching for 47 years, 22 as Jamaica's head
coach until 2009 during which the Caribbean island amassed 71
world and 33 Olympic athletics medals.
"I have made track and field a major part of my existence
and I work at it for long hours," Mills told Reuters earlier
this year in Kingston, Jamaica.
"Maybe I have a talent to coach in a manner that brings
results," said Mills, who guided Kim Collins of St Kitts & Nevis
to the world 100 metres title in Paris in 2003 long before the
emergence of Bolt.
"My knowledge is not exclusive as I believe that other
people have similar information. We all get it from the same
research, the same scientific data, but maybe I can use it
better than most."
COACHING TECHNIQUES
His coaching techniques have evolved massively since
attaining his diploma in sprinting from the International
Olympic Committee Centre in Mexico in the 1970s.
"You gain experience and as you do so, you gain knowledge
because you run (training) programmes, develop different people
and that expands your experience," said Mills, who coached
Jamaica's Raymond Stewart to sixth place in the 1984 Olympics
100 metres final.
His Jamaican team also won a silver in the 4x100 relay in
Los Angeles 28 years ago.
"I'm constantly seeking knowledge, whether it's in books, on
the Internet or even talking to other practitioners," said Mills
who began coaching at Camperdown High school at age 15 years old
and founded the Racers Track Club in the 1980s.
"I've learnt a lot from the doctors I associate with as it
relates to the function of the human body and the different
aspects and effects of training on the human body and so on."
While Bolt, Blake and Weir young enough to seek more global
medals, Mills said he was unsure how much longer he would
continue coaching.
"It can't be as long as what has gone already," he said.
"What I do know is that anytime I don't have that zest, then
it's time to pack up."
(Editing by Gene Cherry and Ed Osmond)