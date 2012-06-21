By Alex Dobuzinskis
LOS ANGELES, June 21 Olympian Bruce Jenner,
without a hint of hurt pride, swears he is happy his
stepdaughters the Kardashians are outshining him, and that young
viewers of their reality TV show have no clue he won the
decathlon gold medal in 1976.
At the London Games, Jenner's life as a secondary player on
"Keeping Up with the Kardashians" will come head-to-head with
his youthful past as an Olympian who became the poster boy for
breakfast cereal Wheaties.
Jenner, 62, said he will be in London to report on the
Olympics for E! Entertainment Television, the cable network that
broadcasts his reality show. He said that meant covering the
"fun stuff" such as the social scene around the Olympics, and
focusing less on the Games themselves.
In a way, his assignment with its mix of sports and glamour
could bring Jenner's life full circle, by joining his past as an
Olympian with his current position with one of Hollywood's most
popular reality shows, in which the main star is tabloid fodder
Kim Kardashian, 31.
Wearing a diamond stud in each ear, Jenner spoke to Reuters
about his life at the intersection of sports and celebrity, as
he sat in a cabana facing his family's backyard swimming pool in
the gated community of Hidden Hills, just beyond Los Angeles.
A new generation of decathletes will compete, beginning on
Friday, in Eugene, Oregon, at the U.S. Olympic trials. The sport
combines 10 events including running, jumping and throwing, and
American Bryan Clay won the gold in the last Olympics four years
ago in Beijing.
When Jenner won the gold medal at the 1976 Montreal Games he
triumphed at a competition that had long been thought to crown
the "world's greatest athlete."
Jenner said the American baby boomer generation knows him
from those Olympics, but not the young women who make up a large
share of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians'" millions of viewers.
"They don't know you as an Olympic champion or what you did
in the past," Jenner said. "They know you as the Kardashians'
dad. So it's kind of fun, there's a whole new audience that has
kind of come around."
AMERICAN DOMINANCE
U.S athletes have taken Olympic gold in the decathlon 12
times. The first to win was Native American hero Jim Thorpe in
1912.
At the U.S. trials, Clay will look to secure a place on the
team along with world champion Trey Hardee and silver medalist
Ashton Eaton.
"We at these Olympics have the chance to actually go one,
two, three - we have three really good guys," Jenner said.
Jenner said he recently had Clay over for dinner, and the
1976 champion joked that his children thought it was great their
guest had beaten Jenner's point score in the decathlon.
But joking aside, Jenner said that because he was in sports,
people think he has a big ego and is highly competitive. "No,
I'm not I'm very laid back, easy," he said. "There's nothing
better in life than seeing your kids do well."
"Esquire Magazine just gave me 'Father of the Year'," he
added. "I'll put it right up there with my gold medal. I
survived, that's why they gave it to me."
"Keeping Up with the Kardashians" follows the personal
relationships and mishaps of siblings Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and
Rob Kardashian. They are the adult children of Jenner's wife,
Kris, from her previous marriage to late O.J. Simpson attorney
Robert Kardashian. Bruce and Kris Jenner's teenage daughters,
Kendall and Kylie, also have roles in the show.
What many viewers might not know is the struggle Jenner
faced in the years he geared up for the 1976 Olympics.
In an age when Olympic athletes could not have sponsorship
deals or agents, Jenner scrounged the funds to devote himself
full time to training. He did so with help from his then wife
Chrystie, a flight attendant, and his own job as a life
insurance agent who was allowed to set his own hours.
While working out six to eight hours a day, he still had to
sell some policies, and show up at the office.
"Yeah, a couple hours in the middle of the day," Jenner
said. "Run over to the office, say hi to everybody, touch the
wall and run back to the track."
After his gold medal performance at the Montreal Games, the
amateur athlete's life of discipline and sacrifice came to an
end as he retired from competition at age 26, and soon afterward
signed the "Breakfast of Champions" advertising campaign deal
with Wheaties that he said paid him $1 million.
He then turned to learning the craft of television. He first
worked alongside sportscaster Howard Cosell and later served as
a sports commentator for several networks.
"I put it this way: Nobody has milked one performance better
than I have," Jenner said with a smile.
