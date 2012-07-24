ITEN, Kenya, July 24 When the Olympic Games
start in London on July 27, residents of a rural village in
western Kenya's Rift Valley Province will be watching events
with more than a cursory look.
Iten, a small settlement built 2,400m above sea level on the
escarpment of Rift Valley's lush green hills, has acquired a
reputation as the base of choice for many of Kenya's top
athletes.
"The local community have gelled with the athletes. It is
now a special place for athletics," said Brother Colm O'Connell,
coach to 800m world champion David Rudisha.
On a first visit to Iten, one may be forgiven to think that
there is an athletics competition about to take place.
Men and women, dressed in a multitude of sports brands and
florescent colours, run from different directions in groups of
three to four along the narrow roads.
"This is a place where people have seen the importance of
running," Abel Kirui, double marathon world champion and Kenyan
Olympic hopeful, tells Reuters after a morning jog at high
altitude.
"If you actually happen to go fairly early in the morning
when the weather is very fine, you can see people running. They
are chasing time, chasing glory."
It is estimated around 800 to 1000 runners live and train in
the Iten area. The sport is seen as a way out of poverty in a
region where most of the residents are subsistence farmers.
But one of the appeals of Iten is that world champions train
with Kenyan youngsters and can be seen running around dusty red
roads where many children walk to school barefoot.
Rudisha, Kenya's most popular athlete, trains with juniors
once a week.
"It all latches on to the kids. They see the elite athletes
training around the roads and of course more and more are taking
it up. More and more people are ambitious to become athletes,"
said O'Connell, an Irish missionary who has trained 25 world
champions and four Olympic gold medalists during his 36 years in
Iten.
SPARTAN LIFE
Iten initially gained its athletics reputation when St
Patrick's, a boys-only boarding school, and opposite sex Singore
Girls school, produced a host of champion runners.
"They formed the nucleus of this athletics excellence," said
the 63-year-old O'Connell, citing recent Singore Girls alumna
and double world champion Vivian Cheruiyot as a local icon.
Women's 2011 world marathon champion Edna Kiplagat and 2012
London Marathon winner Mary Keitany have built houses in Iten
and settled down in the area with their families.
"People here are very friendly," said Kiplagat.
"It's a peaceful area and mostly people understand when
athletes are running they give way so we don't get any
disturbances when we are training."
"The (champion athletes) are role models and they are
attracting people from all over the country," added Pieter
Langerhorst, Dutch national athletics coach and co-owner of the
High Altitude Training Centre in Iten.
"If there are champions, it attracts."
Another quirk of Iten is that during training Kenyan
athletes like to reside in basic accommodation, often described
as "Spartan" by foreign visitors unaccustomed to the idea of
world champions sleeping in tiny houses with shared toilets.
Iten's fame has now acquired an international dimension with
athletes from across the world visiting various training camps
in the area to prepare for Olympic Games and other major
competitions.
Langerhorst, who is married to Iten's most famous resident,
long-distance runner Lornah Kiplagat, said athletes from 40
countries trained at his camp ahead of the Olympic Games,
including Britain's marathon world record holder Paula Radcliffe
and 5,000m world champion Mo Farah.
But as Kenyans await the London Games in expectation of a
record medal haul for their country, athletes like Kirui are
adamant neither glory nor wealth will disturb the egalitarian
environment in Iten.
"Being humble is part and parcel of our uprising," he said.
(Editing By Drazen Jorgic and Greg Stutchbury)