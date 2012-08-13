LONDON Aug 13 Kenyan authorities are frustrated
that foreign athletes who train in the country turned the tables
on the east African nation, whose disappointing track and field
performance at the London Olympics has kicked off a storm of
protest back home.
Kenya finished 28th in the overall medal table with two
gold, four silver and five bronze medals, compared with 13th in
Beijing four years ago when they won six gold, four silver and
four bronze.
Their only two golds this time came from Ezekiel Kemboi in
the 3,000 metres steeplechase and David Rudisha with his world
record run in the 800m.
Mo Farah, the British double Olympic distance champion and
Uganda's Stephen Kiprotich, who won the men's marathon, train at
the Iten High Altitude Training Centre near Eldoret, known as
the world's capital of distance running.
Kiprotich is managed by Dutch company Global Sports
Management, which also looks after Kenyan Asbel Kirui who came
second in the marathon.
"You could see they were talking during the race. They
were behaving as if you are helping their Ugandan rival in an
Olympic race," said Kenya's Minister for Sport, Dr Paul Otuoma,
who has been in London since the Games started on July 27.
He said an independent committee would be set up when the
team returned home on Wednesday to give a report on why the
performance was poorer than expected.
"It was a fiasco. The performance was terrible," Otuoma told
Reuters at his London hotel a day after the Games ended.
The Minister said once the report is out, the
recommendations would be implemented.
"I want a thorough audit of all sections so that we
implement the recommendations and begin work for Rio 2016 now,"
said the minister.
Kip Keino, head of the country's National Olympic Committee,
cited technical flaws in the team that might have affected their
performance.
He said they were not properly prepared for the
fast-finishes of the longer races, in which they often lost out
during the Games.
"The coaches did not take them through the required
intervals, which could have sharpened their sprint power," he
said.
He also blamed the performance on late arrivals in Britain,
saying due to weather differences athletes needed to come
earlier to adjust to the local conditions.
