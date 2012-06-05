June 5 In 12.87 seconds on an Oregon track,
China's Liu Xiang banished five years of injury-filled misery
and annointed himself favourite to reclaim the Olympic gold he
relinquished so painfully in Beijing four years ago.
A tailwind slightly over the allowed strength last weekend
denied him a share of the world record held by Cuba's Dayron
Robles, but there was no doubt Liu was very much back in
business ahead of the London Games.
China's first men's champion on the Olympic track in 2004,
Liu also won the world title and held the world record (12.88)
in his pre-2008 pomp but for some time it has looked like his
Beijing misery might be the enduring image of his career.
It was with a false start at the corresponding Prefontaine
Classic meeting in Oregon four years ago that Liu gave the first
hint that he might not provide the crowning moment of China's
first Olympics.
He failed to compete again until he lined up for Olympic 110
metres hurdles heats at the Bird's Nest on a sunny August
morning, when he stunned the host nation by withdrawing, racked
with pain from an Achilles injury.
A string of operations and talk of psychological damage
followed and there were many, including his long-time coach and
mentor Sun Haiping, who believed Liu might never return to the
top level of competition.
Despite still running with pain, an encouraging 2011 season
culminated in his making the final at the world championships,
where Beijing Olympic champion Robles was disqualified for
hindering him.
Liu took home a silver medal and, mercifully free from
further injury problems, embarked on preparations for his third
Olympics by perfecting his reduced run to the first hurdle in
seven rather than eight steps.
Although the dark years saw his star wane in the
international arena, a lack of other Chinese track athletes
coming through meant Liu remained one of his country's biggest
celebrities.
His gold medal at the Athens Games had brought him fame and
fortune in China rivalled only by basketball player Yao Ming but
also made his life more like that of a rock star and placed a
huge burden of expectation on him.
Even in a culture where self deprecation is expected, Liu
has become a particular expert in playing down that expectation
with his infrequent public utterances.
"I think my start was good," he said in Oregon after
matching Robles's legal record. "But I think I made some
mistakes from the third to the sixth hurdles."
FATTENED UP
Liu was born in Shanghai on July 13, 1983 to Liu Xuegen and
Ji Fenhua, who prophetically named him Xiang, which means 'fly'.
With his parents both working, Liu was brought up largely by
his grandmother who fattened up the skinny child with braised
pork in brown sauce.
Under a project where youngsters had their bones measured
and were allocated sports depending on their anticipated growth,
Liu was chosen at the age of seven as a future high jumper.
When later tests predicted he would not grow tall enough,
his career might have been over had Sun not turned up and
persuaded his parents to let the teenager train in the high
hurdles.
With Sun guiding him, Liu became an outstanding technician,
helping make up for a lack of raw sprinting power typified by
the best American hurdlers.
He illustrated that technique again with a flawless run in
12.97 seconds on a rainy night in his hometown of Shanghai last
month -- his fastest since he won the world title in 2007 --
before his blistering run in Oregon.
Despite his recent form, coach Sun, who was reduced to tears
by Liu's withdrawal at the Bird's Nest four years ago, warned
recently that his charge's injuries were still a factor.
"Liu Xiang, he is the Liu Xiang he is now, not the one of
several years ago," he told reporters before the Diamond League
meeting in Shanghai.
"As he ages, his physical strength goes down, and his
muscles recover more slowly from fatigue. Plus he has old
injuries.
"Our training continues safely and steadily. The tricky
thing is high quality training, which is necessary for good
results, is also highly risky.
"Conversely, playing safe causes no trouble but also gives
you poorer results. For me, our overall training errs on the
side of safety still."
If Sun's comments were meant to dampen Chinese expectations
in the run-up to the Olympics, the Oregon performance almost
certainly means that would be a fruitless task.
