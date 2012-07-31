By John Mehaffey
| LONDON, July 31
LONDON, July 31 Seoul airport was engulfed by
frenzied camera crews, fans and private security personnel to
mark the arrivals of Carl Lewis and Ben Johnson for the 1988
Olympics.
Comparisons with the hype and hoopla accompanying Muhammad
Ali's arrival in various foreign capitals to defend his world
heavyweight title in the two previous decades were inevitable.
The boxing analogy was also appropriate for a race between
the stylish Lewis and the muscular Canadian, who possessed the
physique of a champion prize fighter.
Lewis and Johnson were front-page news throughout 1988 and
the 100 metres final between the American, who had equalled
Jesse Owens's record by capturing four gold medals at the 1984
Los Angeles Games, and his challenger was unquestionably the
event of the Olympics.
Johnson's bulging muscles, as the world was to learn during
the course of a Canadian judicial inquiry in the following year,
were the result of years of systematic drug use for a variety of
prohibited substances.
His disqualification following a positive test for an
anabolic steroid after he beat Lewis in the final was a seismic
shock to the premier sport of the Olympic Games.
The sport has never fully recovered from the greatest
scandal to hit the Games and suspicion and doubt have
accompanied the men's 100 metres since that dark day in South
Korea 24 years ago.
The Svengali behind Johnson's rise and fall was a talented,
obsessive Canadian coach, the late Charlie Francis.
During the 1976 Montreal Games, Francis realised drugs were
an important factor in the East German success story. After the
fall of the Berlin Wall, documentary evidence showed the coach
was correct.
WIDESPREAD DOPING
Francis also maintained that drugs, although an essential
part of any elite sprinter's regime in that they allowed
athletes to train harder and longer, were only one element.
"Steroids could not replace talent, or training, or a
well-planned competitive programme," he said. "They could not
transform a plodder into a champion. But they had become an
essential ingredient within a complex recipe."
Francis's words still resonate today and the continued
stream of positive drug tests across a variety of sports
requiring either explosive speed or strength shows his
successors share his beliefs.
Evidence given to Canada's 1988 Dubin Commission by Francis
and Johnson revealed just how widespread doping had been. The
aftermath of the infamous Seoul race was just as chilling.
Lewis, who inherited Johnson's gold medal, had tested
positive for three banned stimulants at the 1988 U.S. trials,
findings that were not revealed until 2003. The U.S. Olympic
Committee ruled the use of drugs had been inadvertent.
One of the stimulants was pseudoephredrine, for which
another Jamaican-born sprinter, Britain's 1992 Olympic champion
Linford Christie, also tested positive in Seoul.
The International Olympic Commitee's (IOC) medical
commission decided on a split vote that the amount was too small
to warrant a punishment.
In all, six athletes in the Seoul final, including Johnson's
team mate Desai Williams, have been tainted by drug scandals.
CHRISTIE BAN
At the age of 32, Briton Christie became the oldest man to
win the 100 gold at the Barcelona Olympics and at one stage held
the Olympic, world, European and Commonwealth titles.
He was disqualified for false starting twice in the 100
final at the 1996 Atlanta Games and in 1999, while in
semi-retirement, he tested positive for the steroid nandrolone,
a finding he has vehemently rejected.
At the 2004 Athens Olympics, Justin Gatlin won the 100-200
double for the United States.
Gatlin had already served a one-year ban after testing
positive for amphetimines, a sentence halved when the world
governing body ruled it had been the result of a prescription
medicine for attention deficit disorder.
Two years later he again tested positive, this time for
excessive levels of the male sex hormone testosterone, and was
banned for eight years, later reduced to four. Gatlin finished
first in the U.S. trials this year and will be competing in the
London Games.
Gatlin worked with Trevor Graham, the coach who sparked a
drugs scandal which dwarfed anything that had gone before when
he sent a syringe containing an undetectable steroid called THG
to the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.
A test was quickly devised for the drug manufactured by the
BALCO laboratory in California and a number of prominent
athletes in track and field and baseball were implicated,
including Britain's Dwain Chambers who will also be competing in
London after serving a two-year ban.
Marion Jones, who won three gold medals at the 2000 Sydney
Games after announcing she wanted to go one better than Owens
and Lewis by winning five golds, was the biggest victim of the
BALCO scandal.
After years of denial she finally confessed she had been on
a drugs regime similar but more sophisticated than Johnson's.
As in Seoul, the London Olympics 100 final is shaping up as
the battle of the Games with defending champion and world record
holder Usain Bolt and his world champion team mate Yohan Blake
plus Americans Tyson Gay and Gatlin in the field.
The IOC and the International Association of Athletics
Federations (IAAF) will not be the only people anxiously
awaiting the results of the dope tests for this and the other
major track and field events.
Another scandal of the magnitude of the Johnson affair would
destroy the sport's remaining credibility.
