LONDON Aug 1 Analysis of the track events in
the men's athletics programme:
100 metres
Usain Bolt thinks his defence of the blue riband sprint
title could be the fastest race ever and that is certainly a
possibility given the quality of the potential field.
The world record holder's most obvious challenger is
training partner Yohan Blake, who benefited from Bolt's
disqualification to claim the world title last year and beat his
more famous compatriot at the Jamaican trials.
Blake ran the fastest time of the year (9.75 seconds) to win
that race in Kingston and is the form runner in the Jamaican
team with Bolt recovering from a hamstring problem.
Asafa Powell has run more sub-10 second races than anyone
ever and has the pure speed to win gold if he can only banish
the psychological demons that strike when he competes on the
biggest stages.
A Jamaican podium sweep is conceivable but a strong American
trio, paced this year by 2004 Athens Olympic champion Justin
Gatlin, will be keen to stake claims of their own.
Gatlin has hit top form again after returning from a
four-year doping ban and won the U.S. trial ahead of Tyson Gay,
the second fastest man of all time.
200 metres
This race could become the finest 200m in the history of the
Games and it is all about two Jamaican training partners;
defending Olympic champion Bolt and Blake.
If Bolt wins he will become the first man to win the event
twice but it will not be straightforward.
Blake has caught the world's attention with 100m and 200m
victories over Bolt in the Jamaican trials and some observers
believe his explosive starts could give him the edge on the
night.
Blake's time in Kingston of 19.80 was the fastest this year
but it still lags behind Bolt's world record of 19.19, set in
Berlin the year after his memorable win at the Beijing Games.
With Gay and Gatlin focusing on the 100m, America's
challenge comes in the shape of Wallace Spearmon, disqualified
for running outside of his lane in Beijing in 2008.
Frenchman Cristophe Lemaitre, who ran 19.91 in London in
July, is Europe's best hope of a medal.
400 metres
American LaShawn Merritt, the year's fastest 400 metres
runner, and Grenadian world champion Kirani James are joint
favourites for gold in London.
Merritt, competing in London after winning an appeal over an
IOC ruling to ban him from the Games as punishment for a
21-month doping ban, lost by three-hundredths of a second to the
Caribbean runner at the 2011 world championships in South Korea.
The American, who has run the first and second fastest times
this year, topping out at 44.12 in June's U.S. trials, is
nursing his way back from a hamstring strain in Monaco in July.
If Merritt does win in London, he will join world record
holder Michael Johnson as the only man to win back-to-back 400m
titles. Johnson won gold in 1996 and 2000.
As well as James, Merritt could face competition from world
junior champion Luguelin Santos of the Dominican Republic, whose
44.45 victory in Hengelo in May was a national record and made
him the second fastest man in the world this year.
800 metres
Holding the world record, five of the seven fastest times of
all time and the four fastest times this year over two laps,
Kenya's David Rudisha will start as overwhelming favourite for
gold.
The 23-year-old missed the Beijing Games through injury
before being boxed in at the 2009 world championships and it
will take something similar to stop him in London.
Among those trying is Ethiopian teenager Mohammed Aman, who
is one of the few runners to have beaten Rudisha and ended the
world champion's long winning streak last year.
Two other teenagers, Botswana's world junior champion Nigel
Amos and Rudisha's compatriot Abraham Kipchirchir Rotich, have
posted decent times this year but are likely to end up battling
for the silver and bronze.
1,500 metres
Kenya's Asbel Kiprop, the world's fastest man this year,
will have one thing on his mind in London; to win the 1500m
properly.
The 23-year-old, who won a first world championships 1500m
gold for Kenya last year, has often expressed his
dissatisfaction at taking Olympic gold in Beijing after Rashid
Ramzi was stripped of his title for a doping offence.
Kiprop is in great form, running the first sub 3:29
performance since 2004 with a time of 3:28.88 in Monaco.
A Kenyan clean sweep could be on the cards, with
Commonwealth Games champion Silas Kiplagat, runner-up to Kiprop
at the world championships in Daegu, and youngster Nixon
Chebseba both in with a chance of a podium finish.
5,000 metres
Mo Farah will have already had a shot at Olympic glory in
the 10,000m by the time this event starts but as favourite, the
pressure will remain the same for the world champion bidding to
become Britain's first long distance medallist.
Farah has won each of his four 5,000m outings this year,
including a confidence-boosting early June 12:56.98 run in
Eugene, United States, where he beat many of the world's best.
The challenging Ethiopian contingent will not include world
record holder Kenenisa Bekele after youngsters Dejen Gebremeskel
and Hagos Gebrhiwet edged him out with huge times in Paris.
Gebremeskel's world leading 12:46:81 was also the fifth
fastest of all time with Gebrhiwet's the seventh fastest ever.
The race itself saw the first 10 runners all cross the line in a
quicker time than Farah has run this year.
The 18-year-old Isiah Kiplangat Koech looks like Kenya's
strongest medal hope, while America's Galen Rupp - Farah's
training partner - and veteran double world champion Bernard
Lagat should not be discounted.
10,000 metres
European champion Farah will bid to become the first Briton
to win a long distance gold in the men's 10,000m and settle a
recent demon of having let victory in the world championships
slip away in the final moments last year.
The Somali-born 29-year-old, who is enjoying a rising
profile since moving to America in 2011 and switching to coach
Alberto Salazar, will go up against Ethiopia's Bekele, who is
gunning for an unprecedented third successive 10,000 metres
gold.
The 30-year-old, who has three Olympic golds, five world
championship titles on the track and both 5,000m and 10,000m
world records, has built his own softer track to try and speed
up recovery from persistent calf and knee problems.
He did not win a medal at the 2011 world championships but
bounced back with the year's fastest time in Brussels.
Other contenders include Kenya's world bronze medallist
Moses Masai and his fellow countryman Wilson Kiprop, who set the
fastest time this year (27:01.98) and was promptly catapulted to
the forefront of his country's hopes for a first 10,000m gold
since Mexico in 1968.
Marathon
The first 29 on this season's marathon world list hail from
either Kenya or Ethiopia, all with times of 2:07:28 or faster.
Wilson Kipsang is Kenya's best chance of repeating his late
countryman Sammy Wanjiru's title in Beijing in 2008 - Kenya's
first ever. Kipsang, 30, won the 2012 London marathon in the
second fastest time of the year, building on two wins in 2011.
Fellow Kenyan, Abel Kirui, a two times world champion, is
also a real contender.
The Kenyans will be challenged by Ethiopia's Ayele Abshero,
who won in Dubai on his debut over the distance, beating a
course record set by Haile Gebrselassie and setting the world's
fourth fastest ever time. Ethiopia's Dino Sefir and Getu Feleke
are both also strong runners.
3,000 metres steeplechase
Kenya's 2004 Olympic and double world champio