LONDON Aug 4 The London Games finally got a
fleeting glimpse of the world's fastest man Usain Bolt on
Saturday as the Olympic 100 metres champion enjoyed nothing more
than a light canter after a sloppy start to safely reach the
semi-finals.
The leading protagonists for Sunday's blue riband showdown,
including world champion Yohan Blake, Jamaican compatriot Asafa
Powell and Americans Justin Gatlin and Tyson Gay all enjoyed a
comfortable passage.
On a track described by the stadium's PA as a "magic
carpet", Bolt stumbled slightly at the start but still barely
broke sweat on a sunny morning for the second day of track and
field action.
"I made a bad step. I stumbled a bit. I'm glad it happened
now," the Jamaican said after easing home in 10.09 seconds in
the fourth heat.
Bolt shared the stage with South Africa's "Blade Runner",
Oscar Pistorius, who became the first double amputee to compete
on the track at an Olympic Games.
Pistorius, who wears carbon fibre prosthetic blades after
being born without a fibula in both legs, qualified for the 400m
semi-finals to huge cheers with a season's best of 45.44
seconds.
British hopes of a gold-tinged evening later on Saturday
grew when Jessica Ennis stretched her lead in the heptathlon
with just the 800 metres remaining.
Bolt entered the arena well wrapped up in beanie hat and
hooded top as he went through some stretching routines,
half-heartedly acknowledging the crowd before touching knuckles
with the official behind his starting block.
The Jamaican, disqualified for false-starting in the world
final in Daegu, South Korea, last year and entering these Games
with doubts over his fitness, said he was "running well" and his
training had been "great".
The semi-finals and final are on Sunday.
Blake looked in good form by clocking 10.0, as did 2004
Olympic champion Gatlin (9.97) who was one of two runners to dip
under 10 seconds. American Ryan Bailey signalled that he will be
in the medals shake-up by dashing to 9.88, the fastest of the
day.
Former world champion Kim Collins was a surprise absentee
from the heats with local media reporting that the St Kitts &
Nevis runner had fallen out with his country's officials over a
visit from his wife.
The 2003 world champion hinted as much on Saturday when he
tweeted: "Even men in prison get their wives to visit. 6
athletes and 9 officials. That ain't enough to make some people
happy. Omg."
POSTER GIRL
Britain's track poster girl Ennis remained on course to be
crowned Olympic heptathlon champion after consolidating her
overnight lead following the morning's long jump and javelin.
Ennis, who missed the Beijing Games through injury, holds a
188-point lead over Lithuanian Austra Skujyte and has the gold
medal firmly in sight.
Ennis has 5,971 points to Skujyte's 5,783 with Ukraine's
Lyudmyla Yosypenko (5,701) in the bronze medal position.
While Ennis appears inspired by the fervent home support,
Pistorius revelled in the roars of another 80,000 crowd.
"I was so nervous this morning," the 25-year-old said.
"Thanks to everyone for showing their support. I didn't know
whether to cry. I had a mixture of emotions. It was the most
amazing experience... I saw the South African flag. I've run so
much in the UK it feels like my second home."
World 400 champion Kirani James breezed through but Olympic
champion LaShawn Merritt was the biggest casualty of morning
qualifying with the American, who had been suffering from a
hamstring injury coming into the Games, pulling up in his heat.
Merritt, who appeared on the track with a heavily strapped
left thigh, served a 21-month suspension after a positive doping
test for using of an over-the-counter male enhancement product
in 2010 which contained a banned substance.
Six golds are up for grabs on Saturday, beginning with the
men's 20km race walk (1600) which starts and ends on The Mall in
central London.
The women's 100 metres final (2055), in which Jamaica will
look to repeat their podium clean sweep in Beijing, and the
men's 10,000 metres final (2015), with Mo Farah carrying home
hopes on his slender shoulders, provide the highlights of the
evening session.
As well as the conclusion of the heptathlon, the men's long
jump (1855) and women's discus finals (1830) will also be
decided.
