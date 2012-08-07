LONDON Aug 7 The agony and the ecstasy of the Games were on show at the Olympic stadium on Tuesday as sprint champion Usain Bolt delighted fans with another victory on the track after Chinese hurdler Liu Xiang had exited it in a wheelchair.

There was also disappointment for home favourite Phillips Idowu who failed to qualify for the triple jump final.

Liu's Olympic dreams were left in tatters for the second successive Games after he smashed into the first hurdle in his 110 metres heat.

The 2004 champion, who withdrew at the start of his heat in front of his home crowd in Beijing four years ago with an Achilles injury, was still sat on the track after the race had finished, clutching the back of his right ankle.

"It was just terrible. That it happens to one of the best hurdlers of all time is just a tragedy," said world indoor champion Aries Merritt.

"If you hit a hurdle in the fashion that he hit it, there is no way to recover."

Liu eventually hopped down the track before being helped by his fellow hurdlers and was taken out of the stadium in a wheelchair.

"The injury was the same one he had in Beijing," China's athletics team leader Feng Shuyong said. "An Achilles injury is almost impossible to recover form fully."

HURDLES DRAMA

The other big names in the event safely negotiated the 10 barriers with American Merritt clocking 13.07 seconds for the fastest first-round time at the Olympics. World champion Jason Richardson and Cuba's world record holder Dayron Robles won their heats.

The drama of the hurdles was forgotten, however, the moment Olympic 100 metres champion Bolt stepped on to the track to a huge cheer of delight from the crowd for the first heat of the 200.

The race was trouble free for the Jamaican world record holder who practically jogged down the home straight to win in 20.39 before breaking into to smile.

"I've got to take it easy... that was an easy run," said the 25-year-old who is aiming for an unprecedented second Olympic sprint double having won both in Beijing.

"I am enjoying it. This is my favourite event," added Bolt who said he felt no pressure after winning the 100 in style on Sunday.

"I know what comes with winning, success, so I just try to enjoy it. You don't want to block it out, that's joy. It gives you confidence."

While the crowd delighted in Bolt's every move Britain's Idowu apologised to the fans for letting them down after finishing 14th in triple jump qualifying, with only the top 12 going through to Thursday's final.

'LET DOWN'

"I have seen the crowd give so much support this week and I accept I let them down," the 33-year-old said.

"I was tagged as a favourite a year ago but now I don't get a chance to show them what I can do."

The former world champion's build up to the Olympics had been shrouded in mystery after he pulled out of the British athletics team's final training camp with a hip injury.

Idowu took to Twitter to defend his preparation but his fitness had remained in doubt and he finished with a best jump of 16.53.

World champion Christian Taylor of the U.S was the top qualifier, surpassing the automatic mark of 17.10 needed to guarantee a place in the final with his opening jump of 17.21.

Czech world record holder Barbora Spotakova needed just one throw to ensure her place in Thursday's javelin final. The Czech topped qualifying with 66.19 metres.

Tirunesh Dibaba, the 10,000 champion, showed no ill-effects from her gold medal winning performance on Friday as she attempts a second Olympic distance double with a comfortable victory ahead of compatriot Meseret Defar in the 5,000 heats.

Ethiopian Gelete Burka won the second heat from Kenyan world champion Vivian Cheruiyot, who took bronze in the 10,000 final.

Kenya's Asbel Kiprop will want to win the men's 1,500 title on the track having been awarded the Beijing gold after Rashid Ramzi was stripped of it for failing a dope test as four finals are contested in the evening session.

The race will be the final one of the day (2015).

Australian medal favourite Sally Pearson has to negotiate the semis of the 100 hurdles (1815) before the final (2000).

The men's high jump (1800) and discus (1845) finals will also take place. (Editing by Nigel Hunt)