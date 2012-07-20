* Mullera to be replaced by Martos in athletics team
* Spanish ministers approve first draft of new anti-doping
law
(Adds details)
MADRID, July 20 Steeplechaser Angel Mullera has
been dropped from the Spanish Olympic team while an
investigation into a possible doping offence takes place, the
country's athletics federation (RFEA)said on Friday.
The ruling came shortly before Spanish ministers approved
the first draft of a new law designed to help the fight against
doping in sport.
Mullera was called to Madrid to explain himself to the
authorities on Thursday after a newspaper published an email
exchange between an address in his name and an unidentified
doctor in which they discussed a possible doping plan last year.
"This decision is independent of the possible opening of
disciplinary proceedings and a suspension for failing to comply
with our anti-doping regulations which...is being evaluated at
the moment," the RFEA said in a statement.
The Spanish steeplechase champion from 2010 will be replaced
by Sebastian Martos.
The RFEA and the government-run Sports Council (CSD) were
prompted into action by the newspaper revelations, despite
having been in possession of the emails from an anonymous source
since the beginning of the year.
The federation said its legal department had advised against
taking the matter further because it was not possible to know
for sure who had sent the emails, and because there could have
been some kind of manipulation.
The CSD's lawyers backed the stance for the same reasons.
The RFEA said Mullera, 28, had passed all the doping tests
carried out on him this year.
Later on Friday, Spanish government ministers approved the
first draft of a new anti-doping law which is designed to bring
the country into line with World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)
guidelines.
The main feature is to establish the independence of Spain's
anti-doping agency.
"(The agency) will be independent of the administrative and
public bodies, will organise and carry out anti-doping controls,
and follow through with the punishment process," government
minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria told a news conference.
Some of Spain's highest-profile athletes have been
implicated in doping cases in recent years, most notably Tour de
France winner Alberto Contador, and there is a perception that
the country does not do enough to tackle drug cheats.
The government said the new law was designed to help improve
co-operation between the different bodies governing the
country's sports. It is seen as an important part of Madrid's
bid to host the 2020 Olympic Games.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Mark Meadows)