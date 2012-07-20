MADRID, July 20 Steeplechaser Angel Mullera has
been dropped from the Spanish Olympic team while an
investigation into a possible doping offence takes place, the
country's athletics federation (RFEA)said on Friday.
"This decision is independent of the possible opening of
disciplinary proceedings and a suspension for failing to comply
with our anti-doping regulations which...is being evaluated at
the moment," the RFEA said in a statement.
The 28-year-old was called to Madrid to explain himself to
the authorities on Thursday after a local newspaper published an
email exchange between an address in Mullera's name and an
unidentified doctor in which they discussed a possible doping
plan last year.
The Spanish steeplechase champion from 2010 will be replaced
by Sebastian Martos.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Mark Meadows)